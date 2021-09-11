Amazing Spider-Man #121 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Amazing Spider-Man is setting records all over the place this week, including a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 that sold for a record $3.6 million. While not on that scale, issue #121 is becoming increasingly scarce in high-grade condition as people snatch up copies of the first appearance of Man-Wolf. Maybe people think he has a role to play in the more street-level horror stuff coming to the MCU soon with Moon Knight and Blade. Who knows. This 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is one of only 28 copies at that grade. It is currently sitting at $2800, and it should rocket up higher before the end of the auction. Check out the copy below.

Everyone Should Just Keep Investing In Amazing Spider-Man

"The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (Marvel, 1973) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Man-Wolf. We have only had two other 9.8s in our history, and not buying those was as foolish as John Jameson putting that moonstone around his neck. We expect a spirited bidding war for this one. John Romita Sr. cover and art. Gil Kane art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $225. CGC census 9/21: 28 in 9.8, none higher. From the #1 Amazing Spider-Man Registry Set Collection." This collection of Spider-Man is truly an incredible one, even by Heritage Auctions standards. The amount of ridiculous keys in high grade is unprecedented, and the prices they have been selling for are reflecting that.

This issue will be no different. Really nice copies are becoming pretty scarce, and a 9.8 is pretty much non-existent. Go here to get more info and to place a bid on this Amazing Spider-Man key. While you are there, go ahead and take a look at the other books taking bids today. Some great Marvel, DC, and other books are all available to peruse and bid on right now.