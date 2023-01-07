Amazing Spider-Man #17 Preview: J. Jonah Jameson Plays the Hits Trapped in limbo, J. Jonah Jameson is forced to rehash his finest moments for nostalgia-obsessed demons in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #17

Amazing Spider-Man #17

by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness, cover by John Romita Jr

Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301721 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 17 JRJR CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301731 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 17 MCGUINNESS VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301741 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 17 PASTROVICCHIO DISNEY100 AVENGERS VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301761 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 17 MCGUINNESS DESIGN VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301771 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 17 PASTROVICCHIO DISNEY100 AVENGERS BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

