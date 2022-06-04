Amazing Spider-Man #3 Preview: Spider-Man Learns Another Lesson

Tombstone teaches Spider-Man a lesson in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #3, and we're pretty sure that lesson is "don't puke in your mask." It's not as elegant as "with great power there must also come great responsibility," but it's just as important if you ask us. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #3

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr, cover by John Romita Jr

I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! There are things you don't know about Tombstone. Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200300311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200300321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 LARROCA SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 GARRON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200300341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 UESUGI VARIANT – $3.99 US

