The First Appearance Of Rhino In Amazing Spider-Man Is On Auction

One might not think it, but one of the hottest Spidey issues right now is Amazing Spider-Man #41. The first appearance of Rhino has always been a desirable debut. One of Spidey's most lethal foes, this issue is jumping off to new record sales all over the place. That is why all graded copies, like this CGC 7.0 copy, are being snapped up left and right. This one is on auction over at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session 5, and is a nice displayable copy for the current price of $525. You can see the copy of Amazing Spider-Man on auction down below.

Is Rhino Heading To The MCU? This Amazing Spider-Man Would Be On Fire.

"Cover pencils by John Romita Sr., inks by Mike Esposito and John Romita (touch-ups). First appearance of the Rhino in The Horns of the Rhino!, script by Stan Lee, pencils by John Romita Sr., inks by Mike Esposito (as M. Demeo) and John Romita Sr. (touch-ups); The Rhino attempts to kidnap John Jameson to turn him over to foreign powers that want his secrets about the U.S. space program; The Amazing Spider-Man manages to stop the Rhino."

This is a tough book to get in good condition since it has a while cover. That makes this copy even more impressive. This is a top ten must-have book for Amazing Spider-Man collectors and for early Marvel silver age key collectors. You can click here to get all of the info and to place a bid on this issue. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids in the Kentucky Collection auction. Not only is there more Amazing Spider-Man, but there are a ton of great Marvel silver age books on auction for any collector on any type of budget they may be on.