Amazing Spider-Man #55 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Given that Amazing Spider-Man #55 is currently selling for up to $30 in eBay, no wonder it topped the bestseller list…

Amazing Spider-Man #55 Avengers #40 Batman Annual #5 X-Men #16 Wolverine #8 Tales Dark Multiverse Dark Nights Metal #1 Ghost Rider Return of Vengeance #1 The King In Black: Iron Man Doctor Doom #1 Transformers: Escape #1 The Boys #8

Thanks to the following retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say for the Bestseller List…

Rodman Comics: Very weird week. We had a snowstorm Tuesday, though we had many people not make it in on Wednesday like the snowstorm was still going on. Thursday was above average for sales for a Thursday even though many of the regulars did not make it in. Hoping the regulars make it in next week. Amazing Spider-Man #55 could have been the top seller if I had ordered more. We even had one customer drop Amazing this week. As often is the case, easy to know how many to order after the fact. 2020 ended weird sales-wise. Hope 2021 is a good year for everyone.

Ssalefish Comics: This week top 10 is more of a participation trophy than a superlative. Amazing Spider-man was the top book as well as the top speculator title. Avengers outsold Batman only because we have some customers with strong feelings towards annuals. Ghost Rider sold really well so while I can't speak for sales across the board at our shop it's a fan favorite.

Bestseller List Bestseller List Bestseller List