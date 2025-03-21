Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #70 Preview: Unstoppable Spider-Naut?

Amazing Spider-Man #70 hits stores this Wednesday, featuring the epic conclusion of "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" as our web-slinger gains unstoppable new powers!

Amazing Spider-Man #70

by Joe Kelly & Ed McGuinness & Cafu, cover by Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES! ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960620200307011

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960620200307016 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 SKOTTIE YOUNG 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307017 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 BJORN BARENDS VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307018 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 FRANK MILLER VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307021 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 SKOTTIE YOUNG 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307031 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307041 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 IBAN COELLO FORESHADOW VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307051 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 BRENT SCHOONOVER APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307061 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 FRANK MILLER VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620200307071 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS WRAPAROUND VARIANT [DOOM] – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

