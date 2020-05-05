AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion,

Okay so maybe yesterday's Amazon Glitchwatch wasn't actually a glitch. But it was fun to do anyway, and Dark Horse's free graphic novels and collections were eating up the charts. So a quick name change may be necessary for this semi-regular feature, highlighting what may appear to be accidental deals but are probably promotional pushes, And epecially on Amazon, where people have sometimes picked up absolute deals until the publisher realised that something was wrong, Maybe Marvel Comics doesn't have as many graphic novels for free, digitally, as Dark Horse Comics does. No Omnibuses. Nothing by Alex De Campi or Adam Warren. But at least they have more than DC Comics right now. So here's a look at collections from Marvel that are free on ComiXology and Amazon Kindle right now.
Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal
- Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America
- Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 1: Rex
- Miles Morales Vol. 1: Straight Out Of Brooklyn
- Secret Invasion
- Hulk: Planet Hulk
- Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 2 Collection
And while they may not be free, there are some mad discounts on the below:
- Dark Reign: The Sinister Spider-Man
- Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 1: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1
- Marvel 's The Avengers: The Avengers Initiative
- Dawn Of X Vol. 1
- Dawn Of X Vol. 2
And a bunch of Star Wars collections, still low-priced from yesterday..
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 7: A Rogue's End
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 6: Unspeakable Rebel Superweapon
- Star Wars: Vader – Dark Visions
- Star Wars: Tie Fighter
- Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 3: The Shu-Torun War
- Star Wars: Age Of Republic – Villains
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin: Obi-Wan and Anakin
- Star Wars: Darth Maul (Star Wars: Darth Maul
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion – Villains
- Star Wars: Age Of Republic – Heroes
- Star Wars Vol. 12: Rebels And Rogues
- Star Wars: Age Of Resistance – Villains
- Journey To Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Allegiance
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion – Heroes
- Star Wars: Age Of Resistance – Heroes
- Star Wars: Lando – Double Or Nothing
That's certainly enough to keep you going for now, isn't it? Let us know any other comparable deals you see around the place, from Dark Horse, Marvel or elsewhere, and we'd be happy to spotlight them on Bleeding Cool.