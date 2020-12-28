America Celebrates Kamala Harris Coloring Book From Antarctic Press

Antarctic Press is celebrating the election of America's first woman Vice President with an America Celebrates: Kamala Harris Coloring Book. Which is an interesting take and there is no chance this will backfire at all. And Gold Digger on #284 is launching its eight-part finale of one of the longest-running comic books of all time. Here are Antarctic Press' March 2021 solicitations.

KAMALA HARRIS COLORING BOOK

JAN211099

Celebrating the diversity that makes America great! Kamala Harris broke through multiple glass ceilings to become the first female Vice President, as well as the first female of color to hold the position. Let her inspire you to add your own special touch to these artistic tributes to her achievements!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $4.99

COOKIE & KID TP VOL 01

JAN211100

(W) Alex Kosakowski (A) Alex Kosakowski

Collects Cookie and the Kid #1-5.

In a hidden faerie kingdom, Cookie, a young misfit elf, can't resist visiting the human world to steal his favorite treat: cookies (of course). But this time, he's been followed by more than a trail of crumbs; a human child and her dog have become lost in the faerie realm, and if the Hill King finds out, then Cookie, his friends, the child and the dog could be banished…or worse!

The first volume of Alex Kosakowski's delightful (and delicious) all-ages adventure is now collected for the first time!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $9.99

DEATH BY LIFE #2 (OF 8)

JAN211102

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda

Realizing he has done something he should not have and that his body is changing as a result, Death tries to escape his reality. But his appointed overseer, the archangel Miridia, forces the truth out of him. Meanwhile, Death's situation has attracted the attention of others, including a seraph who comes to interrogate Deaths's little sister.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EXCITING COMICS #10

JAN211098

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) FooRay

Revel in all-new MONTHLY thrills and adventure in Antarctic's Exciting! Dan Sehn and Eduardo Vienna take us out of the frying pan and onto the lab table in the continued origin of comics' weirdest new hero! Can Weirdo stop the zombie horde? Wait… what?! Back in "Big House Blues", Dan Sehn and Elton Thomas give us a peek into the conversations of the super-powered correction officers and a trip to the super-villain prison yard with our tour guide, the Warqupine! And a new villain named Headhunter is after Catman. Can his daughter, Katie, recover in time in order to save him? Find out in "Cat Girl" by Ben Dunn, David Furr and Jane Wen!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOLD DIGGER #284

JAN211096

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

The plan succeeds! Gina and her allies lead the Dynasty of Stars armada into the heart of the Umbral Maliverse and strike a mortal blow…but it was too easy! Dreadwing suddenly appears to consume the falling Umbra, fusing with the demiurge's remaining power in one deft move and turning the tables on the entire galaxy! All is lost! So why is Gina grinning? This issue kicks off the eight-part finale of the Gold Digger saga. Don't miss it!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HORROR COMICS #4

JAN211101

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda

"The Tears of the Cherubs, Pr. 1 of 2" An apocalypse has left most cities destroyed and angels and demons walking the Earth. After fighting hard to survive and find safety for his group, Santiago has just lost his dearest friend and is ready to end it all. Then a nearby explosion draws his attention to something shocking: a little angel emerging from a carcass. But will it bring his group salvation or death?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SCHOOL MEMORIES ONE SHOT

JAN211097

(W) Sharean Morishita (A) Sharean Morishita

Colton wants to make some friends at school, but they don't seem to appreciate the humor of his pranks. They're supposed to be funny, but half the class is being so sensitive. They're just funny jokes, so no harm, no foul, right? But not all jokes are practical, and some do more harm than good.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99