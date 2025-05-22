Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amp, Neverwars

AMP Comics' August 2025 Solicits- Neverwars, Lovestruck & Black Demon

AMP launch a Black Demon Tales in their August 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as more Neverwars, Lovestruck and a new printing of Prodigal Son.

NEVERWARS #3 (OF 8)

(W) Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Erwin J Arroza

Dorothy reunites with the Scarecrow at the Tin Man's tomb, only to discover that everything in Oz is not as it seems. The Wizard, now donning the armor of the supposedly deceased Tin Man, claims the Lion murdered their friend—but a darker truth lurks beneath. Meanwhile, Peter Pan and Hook form an uneasy alliance aboard the Jolly Roger, encountering Tiger Lily and her flying shark canoe warriors as they search for the kidnapped Tinkerbell. As Georgie escapes the Red Queen's dungeon with help from a surprisingly sane Mad Hatter, the true nature of the Jabberwock is revealed—a shapeshifting entity with the power to corrupt the purest hearts. When Dorothy confronts the Lion in the Wicked Witch's tower, she discovers the Beast has manipulated them all, turning allies against each other. The issue culminates in a shocking transformation as the Jabberwock uses his golden crown to corrupt Dorothy herself, transforming the girl from Kansas into the Wicked Witch of the West, setting the stage for an epic confrontation that will determine the fate of the NeverWorld. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/20/2025

BLACK DEMON TALES MECANICA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HUGO PETRUS (MR)

(W) Hector Rodriguez III (A) Vincenzo Sansone (CA) Hugo Petrus

When the Black Demon attacks a cruise ship in 2006, Dr. Bella González teams up with the corporation Nixon-Ivo to take out the massive megalodon once and for all. To do so, she has to pilot a thirty-foot-tall mecha in an unprecedented offensive move. But when the divine avenger causes her to hallucinate and lose the battle, Bella must turn to the mystic harbinger Mateo and his acolyte Rey for a spiritual boost to her technological prowess. Will she prevail against the sentinel of the seas, or will she fail once again? $4.99

8/13/2025

PRODIGAL SON #1 (OF 4) Second Printing

(W) Martin Kove, Clay Adams, Don Handfield (A) Alper Gecgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

The Man in Black is back for second printing and the first time on Lunar! A twelve-year-old boy teams up with the meanest outlaw in the Old West to exact revenge on the gang that murdered his family in cold blood. Actor Martin Kove (Sensei Kreese from Cobra Kai & Karate Kid) launches his first comic book! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/13/2025

LOVESTRUCK #2 (OF 4) CVR A ALONSO MOLINA

(W) MC Foley, Don Handfield (A/CA) Alonso Molina

Tris is desperate to break up with her stubbornly devoted fiancé Nathan, but the man refuses to take a hint—even when she claims to have slept with his entire sports hero collection. When tears prove to be his kryptonite, Tris hatches a scheme to turn Nathan's devoted secretary Joyce into the perfect man-stealing machine, complete with shock collar training and a wardrobe that's less librarian, more libertine. Meanwhile, Cupid's demanding mother Venus reveals herself as a hard-ass judge with zero faith in her son's abilities. Can this disaster duo make Nathan fall for someone else before Venus pulls the plug on Cupid for good? The clock is ticking, and the God of Love has never looked less qualified for the job. $4.99 8/27/2025

