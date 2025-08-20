Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Immortal Legend Batman, massive-verse

An Early Look Inside Next Week's Immortal Legend Batman #1

An Early Look Inside Next Week's Immortal Legend Batman #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica Durso, Dan Mora, Igor Monti and Becca Carey

Article Summary Preview the highly anticipated Immortal Legend Batman #1, launching next week from DC Comics.

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom reimagine Batman with sci-fi tokusatsu influences and cosmic battles.

Discover synopses for the first four issues, featuring deep space missions and deadly riddles.

Cosmic Dark Knight hunts shadow monsters, faces space pirates, and enters perilous jungles.

As Power Rangers/Massive-Verse creators reunite at DC Comics for Immortal Legend Batman, launching next week, we have a preview of the first issue, and the solicitations for the first four. But if you want spoilers, you will have to go for the original listing for the collection. "This series combines the best elements of superhero storytelling with elements of the Japanese "tokusatsu" genre of entertainment, like the Western sci-fi/fantasy, encompassing everything from Japanese kaiju to manga…. In Immortal Legend Batman, Dan, Mat, Erica, and I are using elements of 'superhero tokusatsu,' so readers can expect to see cool and recognisable elements like mech/armour-style transformations, specifically named combat moves, a gradually expanding team, and more," – Kyle Higgins

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN #1 (OF 6)

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica Durso, Dan Mora (CA) Dan Mora

KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM KICK-START A NEW SCI-FI BATMAN EPIC! Humanity broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow. From the void came horrific apparitions that craved nothing but destruction. But from this terror…a legend was born. A warrior who found a way to access the energy that binds our universe and the shadow universe, transforming him into a cosmic dark knight. This immortal legend was named Batman. He fought to keep us safe but then one day abandoned the war. Though he didn't disappear entirely. Now they say he hunts a rogues gallery of monsters…born from the shadows! $4.99 8/27/2025

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica D Urso, Dan Mora (CA) Dan Mora

THE IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN IN DEEP SPACE! The Immortal Legend Batman's strength will be tested when his hunt for the new breed of Shadows leads him to the asteroid base of space pirates who decide the fate of their captives through physical combat. Outnumbered and without access to his powers, can the Immortal Legend Batman find the mettle to survive–or will he be broken? $4.99 9/24/2025

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica Durso, Dan Mora, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Dan Mora

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN DESCENDS INTO A DEADLY RIDDLE! What's the one question the Immortal Legend Batman is afraid of? Learn the answer as the hero is drawn to a long-abandoned estate on a distant moon…now occupied by a devious resident. In a tense battle of wits–in which any mistake will have explosive, tragic consequences–can Batman solve the madman's riddles? And more importantly…can you? $4.99 10/22/2025

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica D Urso, Dan Mora (CA) Dan Mora

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE! The Immortal Legend Batman knows how to stop a Shadow attack, but what is he to do when the very soil beneath his feet poses a threat? Deep within the jungle of a seemingly uninhabited planet lies a poisonous threat ready to take down the Immortal Legend Batman! $4.99 11/26/2025

