Immortal Legend Batman Spoilers: Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson & Tim Drake

Immortal Legend Batman Spoilers with Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson and Tim Drake and their "ways"...

Article Summary Immortal Legend Batman reimagines the Bat-Family as cosmic heroes wielding elemental "ways" powers.

Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, and Tim Drake inherit ancient legacies in a sci-fi future battling shadow threats.

The series fuses superhero action with Japanese tokusatsu influences, including mech-powered transformations.

Set across galaxy-spanning megacities, Batman and allies face monsters and riddles to protect humanity.

Immortal Legend Batman was announced at C2E2 earlier by Kyle Higgins, Dan Mora, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso, Igor Monti, and Becca Carey, launching on the 27th of August, 2025.

"This series combines the best elements of superhero storytelling with elements of the Japanese "tokusatsu" genre of entertainment, like the Western sci-fi/fantasy, encompassing everything from Japanese kaiju to manga. "In Immortal Legend Batman, Dan, Mat, Erica, and I are using elements of 'superhero tokusatsu,' so readers can expect to see cool and recognizable elements like mech/armor-style transformations, specifically named combat moves, a gradually expanding team, and more," said writer Higgins."

"Many centuries from now, humanity becomes a galactic civilization with capital megacities on multiple planets and smaller outposts on dozens more. To conquer the vast distances between solar systems, humanity tapped into dark matter to bend space-time around spacecraft, from hulking colony vessels to one-man mech suits. In accessing this dark power, humanity broke the barrier between their universe and their universe's shadow. This resulted in the creation of "Shadows": mindless, soulless apparitions craving nothing but violence and destruction. Due to the actions of these Shadow creatures, newly colonized worlds were brought to the brink of collapse. But three warriors found a way to access the energy that bound their universe to the shadow universe, becoming "immortal legends": Immortal Legend Batman, Immortal Legend Robin and Immortal Legend Nightwing."

And the first three issues solicitation read like this…

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN #1 (OF 6)

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica Durso, Dan Mora (CA) Dan Mora

KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM KICK-START A NEW SCI-FI BATMAN EPIC! Humanity broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow. From the void came horrific apparitions that craved nothing but destruction. But from this terror…a legend was born. A warrior who found a way to access the energy that binds our universe and the shadow universe, transforming him into a cosmic dark knight. This immortal legend was named Batman. He fought to keep us safe but then one day abandoned the war. Though he didn't disappear entirely. Now they say he hunts a rouges gallery of monsters…born from the shadows! $4.99 8/27/2025

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica D Urso, Dan Mora (CA) Dan Mora

THE IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN IN DEEP SPACE! The Immortal Legend Batman's strength will be tested when his hunt for the new breed of Shadows leads him to the asteroid base of space pirates who decide the fate of their captives through physical combat. Outnumbered and without access to his powers, can the Immortal Legend Batman find the mettle to survive–or will he be broken? $4.99 9/24/2025

(W) Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom (A) Erica Durso, Dan Mora, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Dan Mora

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN DESCENDS INTO A DEADLY RIDDLE! What's the one question the Immortal Legend Batman is afraid of? Learn the answer as the hero is drawn to a long-abandoned estate on a distant moon…now occupied by a devious resident. In a tense battle of wits–in which any mistake will have explosive, tragic consequences–can Batman solve the madman's riddles? And more importantly…can you? $4.99 10/22

But now we have a listing for the collection out in May 2026. Telling us directly that "The story centers on three inheritors of this ancient legacy: Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, and Tim Drake – each embodying and mastering individual cosmic energies in a battle to uphold justice across space and time. The iconic identities of the Bat-Family – Robin, Nightwing, and Batman—are not just names, but represent powerful, elemental forces from across the galaxy." Which includes what is going on with these legacy characters, as "these powers, known as "ways," have been passed down through generations of warriors." Here's that listing, and here's a DC Comics Spoilers tag to keep up with other revelations from today.

Immortal Legend Batman

Mat Groom, Kyle Higgins, Dan Mora

12 May 2026 $29.99 216 pages

The story centers on three inheritors of this ancient legacy: Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, and Tim Drake—each embodying and mastering individual cosmic energies in a battle to uphold justice across space and time. The iconic identities of the Bat-Family—Robin, Nightwing, and Batman—are not just names, but represent powerful, elemental forces from across the galaxy. These powers, known as "ways," have been passed down through generations of warriors. Many, many centuries from now, humanity has become a galactic civilization, with capital megacities on half a dozen planets, and smaller outposts on dozens more. But this expansion came at a cost. To conquer the vast distances between solar systems, humanity tapped into dark matter to bend space-time around ships. This completely transformed the fate of our species. But in order to access the power of dark matter, humanity inadvertently broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow.

