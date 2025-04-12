Kyle Higgins And Dan Mora's Immortal Legend Batman Announced At C2E2

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dan mora, kyle higgins

The Kyle Higgins Presents panel held at C2E2 earlier today revealed, as well as Radiant Black and Massive-Verse details, a new Batman Elseworldsproject from DC Comics for Kyle Higgins and Dan Mora, Immortal Legend Batman, alongside fellow Massive-verse creators Mat Groom and Erica D'Urso, a six issue series launching on the 27th of August, 2025.

"This series combines the best elements of superhero storytelling with elements of the Japanese "tokusatsu" genre of entertainment, like the Western sci-fi/fantasy, encompassing everything from Japanese kaiju to manga. "In Immortal Legend Batman, Dan, Mat, Erica, and I are using elements of 'superhero tokusatsu,' so readers can expect to see cool and recognizable elements like mech/armor-style transformations, specifically named combat moves, a gradually expanding team, and more," said writer Higgins." "Many centuries from now, humanity becomes a galactic civilization with capital megacities on multiple planets and smaller outposts on dozens more. To conquer the vast distances between solar systems, humanity tapped into dark matter to bend space-time around spacecraft, from hulking colony vessels to one-man mech suits. In accessing this dark power, humanity broke the barrier between their universe and their universe's shadow. This resulted in the creation of "Shadows": mindless, soulless apparitions craving nothing but violence and destruction. Due to the actions of these Shadow creatures, newly colonized worlds were brought to the brink of collapse. But three warriors found a way to access the energy that bound their universe to the shadow universe, becoming "immortal legends": Immortal Legend Batman, Immortal Legend Robin and Immortal Legend Nightwing."

