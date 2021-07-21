An Old Villain Returns To Marvel Comics Before TV & Films Get Him

It's always fun when Marvel Studios announce a project as you can see Marvel Comics step in line, as characters are cast and announced, so it turns out Marvel Comics has been working on a project featuring them, and published in time to take advantage of the publicity. Sometimes, like Lady Loki and Kang, you can get an idea before the characters are announced by looking at the publishing schedule. Sometimes they return to publication just as a movie trailer drops, And that's what we have today in Gamma Flight #2, from the writers of Immortal Hulk.

GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210566

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BIGGEST REVEAL OF THE SUMMER! Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days – well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing – and the characters you love to hate.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And who is the new boss in charge of making Gamma Flight's lives a misery? Not just Aliana Alba, chief scientist working on Weapon X's Vat H sector, implementing Hulk genetic material in the organization's Adamantium Cyborgs, creator of H-Beta and H-Alpha, last seen apprehended and placed in custody at the X-Club headquarters in Costa Rica. Clearly sprung and back in action, who is her more boss?

Emil Blonsky first appeared in Tales to Astonish #90 in 1967, created by Stan Lee and Gil Kane, as a KGB agent and spy who became the Abomination after deliberately exposing himself to a greater quantity of the same gamma radiation that transformed Bruce Banner into his alter ego the Hulk. Over the decades he has been portrayed as an unthinking, savage brute, master schemer, tortured soul, repentant villain, and defender of the weak. The character was killed by General Ross, the Red Hulk, in 2008. He was resurrected as a mindless husk by the Order of the Shield, defeated by the Hulk again, with Iron Man sending the Abomination into the orbit of Jupiter". During the Immortal Hulk run, tissue samples of the Abomination were later used by the U.S. Hulk Operations to graft to the corpse of Rick Jones that revives him as an Abomination/A-Bomb-like creature that Dr. Charlene McGowan calls Subject B. Ripped from Rick Jones, Hulk Operations Commanding Officer General Reginald Fortean fused himself with the Abomination husk as an acid-vomiting… well… abomination. The Hulk, with Joe Fixit personality in dominance, broke his neck in hell. But what of the original Abomination on Jupiter? Well, the solar system has got a lot smaller all of a sudden…

But it has been confirmed that Tim Roth is reprising the character again in the She-Hulk TV series, after his previous appearance in The Incredible Hulk movie. And the trailer for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings sees Shang-Chi in a fight ring with the Abomination. So naturally, the comic books have to catch up,