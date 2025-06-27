An Ultimate Fantastic Four in Marvel's October 2025 Ultimate Solicits

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged:

Doctor Doom and the Ultimates make moves to finally realize the Ultimate Fantastic Four experiment.

Miles Morales prepares a dramatic exit from the Ultimate Universe, impacting both universes' futures.

Major storylines continue in Ultimate Black Panther, Wolverine, and X-Men with high-stakes conflicts.

Marvel Comics has dropped their October 2025 solicits and solicitations for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimates, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Wolverine, And Ultimate X-Men. Which sees a death of Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales taking something Ultimate home with him, an Ultimate Fantastic Four. Previously tease as mice experiments from Reed Richards, the Doctor Doom of the Ultimate Universe, it seems we may be getting more, much more, in October.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #21

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

BLACK PANTHER RETURNS TO FACE THE PROGENITORS!

The Vodu-Khan have turned on Wakanda! Killmonger and Okoye are vulnerable while Storm and Black Panther are away! Will the mystic journeys Black Panther has endured turn the tide? And will Killmonger learn what happened between Black Panther and Storm?!

ULTIMATES #17

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR?

Now that the Ultimates are using the Immortus Engine to its full capacity, Doom's dream of the Ultimate Fantastic Four may finally be realized… On Sale 10/22

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #22

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLASSIFIED! On Sale 10/22

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?! Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES! Following this saga's conclusion, see Miles deal with its shocking aftermath in his solo series by Ziglar and Luigi Zagaria, starting in October's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33. On Sale 10/15

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #10

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

WOLVERINE VS. OMEGA RED!

The Eurasian Republic leaders have learned that their prize weapon has joined the Opposition! And Wolverine busts out a secret weapon when Omega Red comes to reclaim him… On Sale 10/1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #20

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

REGROUP…AND THE FUTURE OF THE X-MEN…?

The X-Men lick their wounds after the climactic battle against the Children of the Atom! But what is Armor's fate? And what happened to her when she chased Shadow King into the astral plane? On Sale 10/1

