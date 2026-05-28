Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Announced For October 2026

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, has been announced for release this October

Article Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches October 23, 2026, with Activision revealing the first official trailer.

The Call of Duty campaign follows Private Park and Captain Price across Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer adds Ballistic Authority, 12 Core maps, and dynamic Kill Block.

DMZ returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, bringing solo players and squads into a shifting extraction warzone.

Activision, along with developers Infinity Ward and Beenox, dropped the official reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 today. After skipping out for a year and not cranking out a new game every single Fall, the team let Black Ops 6 breathe and took extra time to work on the next entry in the updated Modern Warfare franchise. Not a lot of details were immediately released, as we know they're planning a much bigger reveal session in the future, but we got the basics along with some images, as well as confirmation that the game will be released on October 23, 2026. Enjoy the announcement trailer above!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Deploy on Consoles and PC This October

Modern Warfare 4 is set in a rapidly escalating global conflict centered on the Korean Peninsula. Players will fight as Private Park, a young South Korean soldier thrust into a full-scale North Korean invasion, while beyond the front lines, operator turned outlaw Captain Price, works outside the system he once served in pursuit of a weapon that threatens to pull the world into catastrophe. The Campaign takes players around the world, from close-quarters combat in New York, thrilling car chases through Paris, to SAS night raids in Mumbai, and of course into trench warfare in Korea.

Multiplayer delivers grounded, precise combat, built around fluid movement that provides greater control than ever before. Multiplayer introduces Ballistic Authority, a new weapons-first innovation that brings the most authentic Modern Warfare gunplay yet. Modern Warfare 4 will launch with 12 Core maps, spanning visually distinct locations around the world, plus Kill Block, a new and dynamic battleground that reconfigures its layout between rounds across more than 500 configurations. DMZ returns as the definitive Call of Duty extraction experience, dropping solo players and squads into a shifting combat zone where every deployment plays out differently.

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