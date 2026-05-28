Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: fargo

Fargo Creator Hawley, EP Littlefield Are "Committed" to More Seasons

It sure sounds like series creator Noah Hawley and EP Warren Littlefield plan on being in the "Fargo" business for the foreseeable future.

Article Summary Fargo Season 6 remains in the conversation, but Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth schedule is still the key timing hurdle.

EP Warren Littlefield says he and Hawley are committed to making more Fargo seasons for as long as there’s demand.

Littlefield would not confirm reports that Fargo Season 6 could head to Texas, keeping the setting rumor unverified.

Hawley says Fargo Season 6 talks are ongoing and hopes to share an announcement soon as fan enthusiasm stays strong.

It seems that every question regarding when the sixth season of FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Fargo will start production has the same answer: Alien: Earth. FX Networks' John Landgraf said as much two years ago, before the series became a critical success with very strong viewing/streaming numbers. With work on the second season underway, we were surprised that there have been some Fargo rumblings – with EP Warren Littlefield sharing some thoughts on where things stand during a recent edition of Deadline Hollywood's Crew Call podcast (which you can listen to below).

Though noting that he was not "authorized to confirm or deny" the rumor that the season will be set in Texas, Littlefield did reaffirm his and Hawley's commitment to keeping Fargo going. "Noah Hawley and I are committed to keeping this franchise going. We're deeply connected for well over a decade to making this content. We might be in an old age home together, and we're still going to leave the old age home and make 'Fargo' if someone says they want it," he shared. "We like to scare ourselves in our ambitions every year."

During the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event in November 2024, Landgraf shared that the success of Alien: Earth (which would prove to be a significant success) would impact when a sixth season of the anthology series would be moved to the front burner. "[Alien] is a big imaginative reimagining of that franchise. It was really fun to watch [Noah] take on the 'Alien' franchise in the way I watched him take on 'Fargo,' to try to figure out how to deconstruct where the magic of it comes from and what were the key ingredients and how he can deliver those ingredients in a different way without just repeating things that have been done before," Landgraf shared. "It's designed to be an ongoing series. Then as far as 'Fargo' goes, it's a matter of timing because I'm hoping Noah's going to be working subsequent seasons of 'Alien' and really try to turn that around fast. But my ears always perk up when he says he's interested in approaching more 'Fargo' and I think he did an incredible job this year with season five."

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Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood ahead of his "Guest of Honor" appearance at Canneseries, Hawley offered a number of updates on what he's working on – and he found some time to let Fargo fans know that they have every reason to keep hope alive. After running down where things stand with Alien: Earth Season 2 and Far Cry, Hawley had this to share about the possibility of a sixth season: "Those are conversations that are still ongoing – where it could fit. I hope to have an announcement about it soon. It's great to see the enthusiasm is still there."

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