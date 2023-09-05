Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, firestar, Gerry Duggan, marriage, Shadowkat, tony stark

An X-Men Marriage And The First Firestar Fight (Spoilers)

Somebody's getting married... and it's Tony Stark and Emma Frost. A marriage of convenience but maybe more...

Somebody's getting married… and it's Tony Stark and Emma Frost. A marriage of convenience but maybe more, something to get the attention of the press, the public, and the lawyers. Emma Frost may own the intellectual property of Krakoa, but as a mutant, that will only go so far given the new legal restrictions being brought in, in America. Some rights have been signed over by Emma Frost in her brunette wig and glasses, to Wilson Fisk, the new White King of the Hellfire Club.

While Emma Frost can use marriage to an American non-mutant citizen to protect the rest. And it begins in tomorrow's X-Men #26… with Hazel in her human alter ego, that is. Tony Stark pops the mutually beneficial business proposal on bended knee.

It probably helps that he's a looker. But where you get a marriage, you must always get a fight at the reception. And it looks like Firestar will get be getting in early with Shadowkat. She's not the only one who made that pledge, of course.

It's just that Shadowkat is being a little more direct. And now looks to be up for carrying it out.

Never has a monologue been more needed from Firestar before… and as explanations go, "a telepath made you think I was a bad guy before she died" is going to be a hard sell. But it's just so ridiculous that no one could make it up – aside from Gerry Duggan.

Is she going to have to give this speech to every one of the X-Men? And how many are going to believe her?

X-MEN #26

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230627

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Towe, James (CA) Lucas Werneck

"WE'RE NOT LOSING AN X-MAN… WE'RE GAINING AN AVENGER!" The moment we swore would never happen-heck, the moment EMMA FROST swore would never happen-is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!