Details Of DC Finest, DC Comics Version Of Marvel's Epic Line

DC Finest is a new publishing initiative for 2024 from DC Comics that is, basically, doing their version of the Marvel Comics Epic line.

DC Finest is a new publishing initiative for 2024 from DC Comics that is, basically, doing their version of the Marvel Comics Epic line, Marvel's only real bookstore success in recent years. Declaring that it will be "presenting comprehensive collections of the most in-demand and celebrated periods in DC Comics history, spanning genres, characters, and eras." Here are the current details of the line for November and December 2024.

DC Finest: Wonder Woman: Origins & Omens

$39.99 On sale Nov 12, 2024 | 584 Pages

Fan-favorite Wonder Woman stories written by Gail Simone are back in print as part of DC's major new line of collected editions! This collection spotlights writer Gail Simone's beloved run on Wonder Woman starting in 2007 with "The Circle" storyline drawn by Terry Dodson, and continuing with "Ends of the Earth," "Rise of the Olympian," and "Warkiller," drawn by Aaron Lopresti! This volume collects Wonder Woman (2006) #14-35; Outsiders: Five of a Kind – Wonder Woman/Grace #1, and Brave & Bold #7.

DC Finest: Batman: Year One & Two

$39.99 On sale Nov 05, 2024 | 592 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions starts with one of the most revered eras of Batman history, including the all-time classic Batman: Year One! DC Finest: Batman: Year One & Two collects the Dark Knight's adventures following the game-changing crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, starting with the seminal Batman: Year One story from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. This collection also includes Batman: Year Two by Mike W. Barr, Alan Davis, and Todd McFarlane, along with further mid-to-late '80s adventures from Barr, Max Allan Collins, Norm Breyfogle, and more! Collects Batman #404-414, Batman Annual #11, and Detective Comics #571-581.

DC Finest: Catwoman: Life Lines

$39.99 On sale Dec 17, 2024 | 600 Pages

Catwoman's first solo stories are back in print as part of DC's major new line of collected editions! DC Finest: Catwoman: Life Lines collects the early history of Catwoman solo stories, establishing Selina Kyle as a protagonist in her own right, separate from Batman's rogues gallery. This collection including character-defining tales such as her 1989 solo debut by Mindy Newell and J.J. Birch exploring the feline fatale's origins; Peter Milligan and Tom Grindberg's Catwoman Defiant, which was released concurrent to the character's big-screen debut in 1992's Batman Return; and the first year of the Catwoman ongoing series from writer Jo Duffy and artist Jim Balent. This volume collects stories from Action Comics #611-614; Catwoman Defiant #1; Showcase '93 #1-4; Catwoman (1989) #1-4; Catwoman (1993) #1-12, and Catwoman Annual #1.

DC Finest: Superman: The Coming of Superman

$39.99 US On sale Nov 05, 2024 | 584 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring the first and greatest superhero: Superman! What better place to start then with the hero who started it all: Superman! This collection features the Man of Steel's earliest stories, starting with 1938's legendary Action Comics #1 from Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. DC Finest: Superman: The Coming of Superman collects the first two years of Superman adventures in Action Comics #1-25, Superman #1-5, and New York World's Fair #1.

DC Finest: The Flash: The Human Thunderbolt

$39.99 US On sale Nov 26, 2024 | 600 Pages

The earliest adventures of Barry Allen return in a new comprehensive collection, part of DC's major new line of collected editions! DC Finest: The Flash: The Human Thunderbolt collects the adventures of Barry Allen, the second and most iconic Flash, from the very beginning—starting with his debut in 1956's Showcase #4 by John Broome and Carmine Infantino! This collection also includes the first appearances of famous Flash rogues including Captain Cold, Mirror Master, and Gorilla Grodd! This volume collects Silver Age Flash stories from The Flash #105-123, and Showcase #4, #8, #13-14.

DC Finest: Justice Society of America: For America and Democracy

$39.99 US On sale Dec 03, 2024 | 600 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring the Justice Society of America! DC Finest: Justice Society of America: For America and Democracy is a must-have for any superhero fan!

DC Finest: Justice League of America: The Bridge Between Earths

$39.99 US On sale Nov 19, 2024 | 568 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring the Justice League! DC Finest: Justice League of America: The Bridge Between Earths collects tales of the Justice Leage: the earth's first line of defense against threats too large for humanity to face alone. And every time, they have overcome the odds and saved the human race.

DC Finest: Legion of Super-Heroes

$39.99 US On sale Dec 10, 2024 | 505 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the earliest stories starring the Legion of Super-Heroes! DC Finest: The Legion of Super-Heroes collects all the tales that make the it the perfect fit for any fan or new reader!

DC Finest: Events: Zero Hour Part 1

$39.99 US On sale Dec 10, 2024 | 496 Pages

Don't miss the incredible ZERO HOUR event back in print as part of DC's major new line of collected editions!

DC Finest: Green Lantern: The Defeat of Green Lantern

$39.99 US On sale Dec 03, 2024 | 600 Pages

A major new line of DC collected editions begins with the story of GREEN LANTERN: THE DEFEAT OF GREEN LANTERN! The Green Lantern makes a vow—that no evil will escape his sight. Will that be an oath he can keep? Find out in DC Finest: Green Lantern: The Defeat of Green Lantern!

