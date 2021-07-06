Anakin Learns a Lesson in Star Wars Adventures (2020) #6 [Preview]

In this preview of Star Wars Adventures (2020) #6, Anakin Skywalker struggles with his space-sexism and suggests that Padme get herself our of danger and let him handle all the Star Warsing. Of course, that doesn't go over very well, but Anakin is quick to adapt and agrees to work together with Padme to escape their predicament. You know what, he's really not a bad guy after all, is he? I hope these two have a really happy future together. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #6 CVR A FRANCAVILLA
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC200464
DEC200465 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #6 CVR B FICO OSSIO – $3.99
(W) Katie Cook, Shaun Manning (A) Cara McGee, Fico Ossio (CA) Francesco Francavilla
Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night together after a long separation. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw group and rescue him. Then, get a glimpse into the times of The High Republic with a story of the Nihil!
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
