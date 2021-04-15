Andrew Wheeler, DC Comics & The Future Of JLQ – Justice League Queer

Andrew Wheeler used to be an old drinking buddy of mine in the years before he left the UK for Canada and Google. He wrote a few books, a few comics, a great column for Bleeding Cool called No More Mutants, worked in PR for Marvel and for Comics Alliance, where he became Editor-In-Chief in its final days. Of late he has been writing more comic books, including for DC Comics. A recent story of his planned for DC's Valentine's Day anthology was moved to the DC Pride Anthology, And that's where we come in.

I made the guess that Andrew Wheeler was behind the DC Round Robin pitch for JLQ that went up against Tim Seeley's Robins and lost, despite plenty of expressed fan support for "Justice League Queer – Eight young queer heroes investigate a series of monstrous manifestations around the world and discover that something much more terrifying is coming". And despite losing to Robins, the votes for JLQ were higher than most of the winners in all the other tournament categories.

Today, with the new results about to be announced, Andrew Wheeler tweeted

As the second round of the #DCRoundRobin wraps up, I can confirm that one of the pitches eliminated in the first round was mine! I can also say that if you want #JLQ to have a shot at becoming a reality you should absolutely order the DC Pride anthology, out this June! Who can say if these things are related?

Well, he can't but we probably can. He also states;

DC definitely noticed the buzz around JLQ, and that support is amazing, but sales on DC Pride will say more to them than any poll ever could!

The DCC Pride Anthology solicitation is below. Andrew Wheeler also has a story in The Old Guard: Tales Through Time #1 from Image Comics out next week.

DC PRIDE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JIM LEE SCOTT WILLIAMS TAMRA BONVILLAIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Tamra Bonvillain

DC celebrates Pride Month with nine all-new stories starring fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Extraño, Batwoman, Aqualad, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Future State Flash, Renee Montoya, Pied Piper, and many more! This anthology will also feature: The thrilling introduction of new hero DREAMER in the DCU (as seen on The CW's Supergirl)!; A pinup gallery with art by Travis Moore, Kris Anka, Kevin Wada, Sophie Campbell, Nick Robles, and more!; Six exciting new profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 6/8/2021