How Did Poison Ivy Meet Harley Quinn? Read DC Love Is A Battlefield

Bleeding Cool has the full details on the upcoming DC Comics Valentine's Day special, Love Is A Battlefield. Burt it seems that some internal battles have been going on. This is how the comic was solicited;

DC LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD #1

written by CAVAN SCOTT, ANDREW WHEELER, CRYSTAL FRASER, and REGINE SAWYER

art by JOSE LUIS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, REGINE SAWYER, and others

cover by KAARE ANDREWS

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/9/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

BLAM! KRACK! POW! Look out—it's…love?! Falling in love is rough, even for DC's greatest. Watch as Batman and Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, and all the rest of your OTPs fight in vain against the all-powerful forces of romance (and super-villains)! Even Amanda Waller fights the urge to bail on her mystery date. We guarantee that this Valentine's Day, someone's taking a shot to the heart—from Cupid's bow!

Andrew Wheeler, former EIC of Comics Alliance, No More Mutants Bleeding Cool columnist, and writer of comics such as Another Castle, Freelance, Wonder Woman was solicited to write he title, but is not on the creative lists. Previously, he tweeted out "For my next act, I have a story in the upcoming DC Valentine's Day anthology Love is a Battlefield. I'm working with an amazing artist to tell a really wonderful story, but I don't think I'm allowed to spill the details yet!" But it seems that he may never be able to spill them as he's not on the final creative list below;

But those who are now included are Oscar winner John Ridley, Christos Gage, Xermanico, Juan Gedeon, Rebekah Isaacs, Pop Mhan, Rob Guillory, Cavan Scott, Mark Russell, Nik Virella, Marquis Draper, Tim Seeley, Jonas Trindade, Karl Mostert, Pornsak Pichetshote and Amancay Nahuelpan. Here's how it all breaks down, and who is getting what – and whom.

It may also be notable that the Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy by Tim Seeley and Rebekah Isaacs is called "The Beginning". Could this be the early days of their courtship?

Batman and Catwoman in "Perfect Matches"

Written by Christos Gage

Art by Xermanico

Written by Christos Gage Art by Xermanico Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor in "Bittersweet"

Written by Crystal Frasier

Art by Juan Gedeon

Written by Crystal Frasier Art by Juan Gedeon Amanda Waller and Perry White in "Loose Lips"

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Nik Virella

Written by Mark Russell Art by Nik Virella Kid Flash and Red Arrow in "A Tale of Two Titans"

Written by Marquis Draper

Art by Pop Mhan

Written by Marquis Draper Art by Pop Mhan Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in "The Beginning"

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Rebekah Isaacs

Written by Tim Seeley Art by Rebekah Isaacs Hawkman and Hawkwoman in "Together Forever"

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade

Written by Cavan Scott Art by Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade Mr. Miracle and Big Barda in "Anniversary"

Written by Regina Sawyer

Art by Rob Guillory

Written by Regina Sawyer Art by Rob Guillory Nightwing and Starfire in "Ex-Position"

Written by Sina Grace

Art by Karl Mostert

Written by Sina Grace Art by Karl Mostert Sgt. Rock in "Able"

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote

Art by Chris Mooneyham

Written by Pornsak Pichetshote Art by Chris Mooneyham John Stewart and Fatality in "The Heart Wants"

Written by John Ridley

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

DC Love is a Battlefield #1 is on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday, January 10th, with an on-sale date of February 9th.