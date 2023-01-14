Ann Nocenti Returns To Marvel With Storm Solo Series in May Famned X-Men editor, comics writer, and filmmaker, journalist and activist returns to Marvel with a Storm comic book series.

Ann Nocenti is a journalist, filmmaker, teacher, comic book writer, editor and activist. Best known for editing X-Men comics for Marvel in the eighties written by Chris Claremont, as well as writing Daredevil drawn by John Romita, she also wrote the Longshot series drawn by Arthur Adams, and co-created Marvel Comics characters Longshot, Mojo, Spiral, Blackheart and Typhoid Mary. She created Jessie Drake, Marvel's first transgender hero who recently returned in Marvel's Voices: Pride and wrote the DC Vertigo series Kid Eternity.

Away from comics, she was editor of High Times, Scenario, Prison Life Magazine, and has worked for The Nation, Print, Utne, Heeb, The Brooklyn Rail, CounterPunch, Filmmaker, and Details and MoveOn.org. She co-directed the documentary The Baluch and made the short film Creep, the documentary with Wendy Johnson, Disarming Falcons and in 2018 returned to the Marvel brand as an executive producer on MARVEL: Universe of Super-Heroes at MoPOP museum in Seattle, Washington.

She also recently wrote Green Arrow and Catwoman for DC Comics, and co-created the series Seeds and Ruby Falls from Dark Horse, but this marks her return to Marvel. A new solo series Storm, part of Marvel's recent series of titles set in past continuity and written by writers associated with that period, such as Peter David, Chris Claremont, David Michelienie and the Simonsons.

Ann Nocenti will write a Storm five-issue mini-series drawn by Gambit artist, Sid Kotian. "In the same spirit as titles such as Symbiote Spider-Man and Venom: Lethal Protector where the industry's greatest creators take a retro spin on Marvel heroes in key moments throughout Marvel Comics history, STORM will delve into Storm's fan-favorite "punk" era! Joining Nocenti will be artist Sid Kotian, who just teamed up with Chris Claremont to revisit another classic period for Storm in the recently acclaimed Gambit limited series. The upcoming series will see Storm's omega-level mutant gifts evolve in a radical way, causing her to lose control at a pivotal time in her journey as leader of the X-Men. In the tumultuous journey that follows, fans will see Storm confront a new nemesis, perform breathtaking never-before-seen feats, and even fall in love!"

"Ororo Munroe has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-Men – and she's just getting started! With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she's a formidable opponent like no other (as Callisto of the Morlocks can attest)! But when an elemental power emerges near the Xavier Mansion, it'll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond! Get ready for an electrifying all-new adventure showcasing Storm's days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an all-new villain that will threaten to tear her apart from her team…and what she thought she knew about herself!"

"I joke about how cool it is that Marvel 'brings back us old timers to sing our greatest hits' for the Legends series, but it truly is an honor and a joy," Nocenti said. "When Editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner then asked me to write a story with 'punk' Storm, I wanted the story to reflect her outfit. I thought about punk musicians like Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols, and their apocryphal rebellious attitude. So it was exciting to start from there, and think, 'What would Storm rebel against?' Her own powers? The X-Men? Being Team leader? I knew it couldn't be classic Storm, always calm, regal and serene. It should be a wild Storm, running from herself. And then I picked up a stack of current X-Men, and really loved the exciting new places the X-Men have gone, and was inspired by those stories. So that even though this story takes place long ago, there are hints in Storm, Kitty Pride, and the other X-Men as to who they will become in the future."

STORM #1 (OF 5)

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by SID KOTIAN

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

On Sale 5/24