Another Eventuality Question From Dylan Brock in Venom #35 (Spoilers)

The Free Comic Book DayVenom story was the launch of Venom War. With Dylan Brock, the Eventuality and five questions being asked.

The Free Comic Book Day volume with a Venom story stuck in the middle was the launch of Venom War. With Dylan Brock, the Eventuality and five questions being asked. The Eventuality is the final self of Eddie Brock beyond the King In Black, and Meridius, his various and conflicting timelines brought back together in the Un-Beyond. The modern-day Eddie Brock was given five questions, which were eventually answered, and all played out. And on Free Comic Book Day, Dylan Brock, the son of Eddie Brock and Venom, got to have a go.

We learnt one of them there and then.

"What would it do if Dylan got back with Eddie?" And we got an answer.

So that's not good. Then we had an other. "I lost everything. I'm just a kid. How do I stop him?"

While Older Dylan Brock popped by, doing his best Cable impression.

Well, today's Venom #35 reveals another one of the five asked questions, as it reprised the initial Venom Monkey Paw.

"If I am dead what happens to Venom?" That's not a great answer either. But it's time to join up a couple of other strands….

Meeting himself for the first time as well… and two more questions to go. And Venom War to begin.

