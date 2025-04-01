Aurora And The Orc by Lewis Trondheim Gets an English Translation

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Aurora And The Orc, lewis trondheim

Aurora et l'Orc or Aurora And The Orc is a French series of middle-grade graphic novels by famed comic book creator Lewis Trondheim in which a young orc infiltrates Aurora's school "but strangely enough, no one is worried! To stop him from getting into dangerous mischief, Aurora has to keep a very close eye on him. At the rate of one gag per page, the story skillfully tackles the sensitive subjects of intolerance, integration, prejudice, and friendship."

And now Mark Siegel at First Second has bought world English rights to Aurora And The Orc. Jill Freshney will also edit, and Montana Kane will translate from the original French. Publication is scheduled for 2026, and French publisher Albin Michel sold world English rights to First Second. Here's how the first three volumes look in French.

Aurore et l'Orc – tome 1 – Un nouveau à l'école

She teaches him to read in the human world, he teaches her to survive like the Orcs! A young Orc is welcomed into Aurore's school, but strangely, this worries absolutely no one. Since she is the only one suspicious, Aurore decides to keep a very close eye on him… Without suspecting the adventure that awaits her, at the crossroads of their two worlds that are complete opposites!

Aurore et l'Orc – tome 2 – Coincés chez les elfes

She teaches him to read in the human world, he teaches her to survive like the Orcs! When they step through a door, Aurora and the Orc can be transported to the land of the Elves at any moment by a mysterious and random magical force. They then find themselves in the middle of a centuries-old war from which they must flee as quickly as possible. But when they manage to make their way back to school, it's even worse: classes continue as if nothing had happened!

Aurore et l'Orc – tome 3 – La terreur des Orcs

She teaches him to read in the human world, he teaches her to survive like the Orcs! Since befriending an Orc, Aurora has been discovering the world of the Elves. Hunted by a grammarian magician and then taken prisoner by stubborn soldiers, the two children are promised as offerings to the Terror of the Orcs. Will they manage to escape from this terrible mess?

