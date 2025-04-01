Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Speculator Corner, Spider-Man | Tagged: brand new day, dan slott

Spider-Man Brand New Day Sales Boom On eBay After Movie Announcement

Spider-Man Brand New Day sales boom on eBay after movie announcement... do you have Amazing Spider-Man #546 in your collection?

Article Summary Spider-Man "Brand New Day" title revealed for Tom Holland's next film, sending eBay sales soaring.

Inspired by the 2007 comic, the film announcement boosts interest in Spider-Man issues.

"Amazing Spider-Man" #546 sees unprecedented sales, fueled by movie news and fan nostalgia.

Signed and graded copies of "Brand New Day" issues fetch high prices amid renewed demand.

It was announced last night, not an April Fool, that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be the name of the new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland out next year. And eBay noticed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also the title of the Spider-Man run that was published directly after the infamous Spider-Man: One More Day storyline by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, published in 2007, eighteen years ago. In which Aunt May was shot by a stray bullet meant for Spider-Man, who had revealed his secret identity to the world. To save her life, he deals with the demon Mephisto in return for Peter and Mary's marriage. Which went away, restoring Peter's secret identity. This storyline was a partial inspiration for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day launched with Amazing Spider-Man #546 by Dan Slott and Steve McNiven in 2008. Marvel made Amazing Spider-Man the company's sole Spider-Man title, published three times a month, cancelling Sensational Spider-Man and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to focus attention on Amazing.

His marriage to Mary Jane Watson was erased from everyone's memory and records, believing in an alternative history where they never married and broke up after a long relationship, and no one knowing his secret identity; Aunt May is indeed alive again, volunteering in a homeless shelter. Harry Osborn was also alive again, the big reveal of the issue, having been living in Europe for several years. Peter Parker no longer had the organic webshooters, and his original mechanical webshooters were back. The storyline had Spider-Man, who had not been seen for a hundred days due to the Superhuman Registration Act. And the stress on the Daily Bugle's financials had given J. Jonah Jameson a heart attack. This sees Peter Parker return to Spider-Manning to get photos to help the Bugle…

Anyway, it kicked off everything that has happened since and is still a storyline that some fans have never forgiven Marvel for, demanding the Mary Jane marriage back. Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort had a message for those earlier this week.

But the movie announcement had a big impact on sales of those issues of Brand New Day, the first for quite some time. Amazing Spider-Man #546, with fifty copies selling individually straight away on eBay yesterday, after selling a few copies a week previously.

A 9.8 CGC signed copy by Dan Slott of Amazing Spider-Man #546 just sold for $175, and so did an unsigned CGC 9.8 copy! An unslabbed newsstand copy sold for $60. As did a 1:20 Bryan Hitch variant cover. A second printing sold for $20. And an unslabbed copy of the standard cover sold for $40. Last week a copy of that sold for $6.

But if you were looking for a bit of speculation, the previous issue, Amazing Spider-Man #545, does feature a prelude to Brand New Day with a number of the aspects that were introduced, and that is still selling for under a tenner.

