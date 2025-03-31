Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, tim seeley

IDW Will See Comic Stores Be Destroyed By Godzilla… Again

IDW Publishing will see comic book stores be destroyed by Godzilla with new retailer exclusive covers... again

Article Summary IDW relaunches Godzilla #1 with new retailer-exclusive covers.

Comic shops feature custom Godzilla attacks on their covers.

Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija lead the new Godzilla series.

Promotion echoes IDW's first Godzilla retailer exclusive in 2011.

The new Godzilla #1 series by Tim Seeley and artist Nikola Čižmešija from IDW Publishing will launch in July, kicking off the new Kai-Sei shared universe, also being referred to as Absolute Ultimate Godzilla. IDW Publishing is providing retailer-exclusive covers that will see individual comic book shops attacked by Godzilla on the front page, with art by series artist Nikola Čižmešija, with only 500 copies minimum, and shops interested in participating can email retailerexclusives@idwpublishing.com. The order deadline will be the 16th of June and expect to see it on the front of IDW's July solicits…

"GODZILLA #1 kicks off the Kai-Sei era, an ambitious GODZILLA shared comic book universe. From writer Tim Seeley and artist Nikola Čižmešija, the debut issue releases this July… the same week as San Diego Comic-Con, too! The first GODZILLA ongoing series in a decade, it's a brand new take on Godzilla's universe, featuring a new design and origin for the King of the Monsters – which has already inspired a ton of fan art – as well as new characters with powers, plenty of plot twists, and much more. The following Kai-Sei era titles are GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE and STARSHIP GODZILLA."

But the weird thing about this particular promotion is that IDW have done it before. Back in 2011, they did pretty much the same promotion and 75 retailers picked it up adding 37,500 copies onto the total. And here's the thing, that was the very first retailer exclusive cover ever made. Bleeding Cool publisher Avatar Press picked it up for their Boundless imprint a few months later and before you knew it, everyone was doing it, all across the industry, though it has admittedly faded a little of late. But it all began with IDW and Godzilla #1 fourteen years ago. And now IDW is doing what worked before, again. What impact will it have this time? Here is he it all looked then…

