Antarctic Press September 2025 Solicits, With Lunar/Massive Indies

The Innkeeper by Naberna in Antarctic Press' September 2025 solicits, now with Lunar through Massive Indies and also other distributors

Antarctic Press founder Ben Dunn posted "Antarctic Press signs with Lunar/Massive Distribution! We are happy to announce that AP has signed a deal to distribute its titles through Massive/Lunar Distribution to allow AP comics to be available to comic stores, starting with September 2025 releases." He also posted that "Antarctic Press has signed with the following distributors to get our comics out to comic stores and directly to YOU! We hope that this will be a start to an all new era of comics and we welcome our partnership with these new distributors! ICV2 DIRECT PANELFLY PHILBO COMICS DISTRIBUTORS. If you are a comic retailer or customer you can order AP products directly from them!"

THE INNKEEPER #1

(One-shot, B&W, 32 pgs., $4.99)

Story/Art: Naberna. A mysterious stranger arrives in town of Sundweller to investigate a series of missing people. What dark secrets will she uncover from this town, and how will she deal with them?

GOLD DIGGER REMASTERED: BOOK 3

Softcover TPB, Full color, 480 pgs, $59.99 Art: Fred Perry

Third time's the charm! The colorized collection of the early run of Fred Perry's Gold Digger is now remastered in this volume, issues 36-50 of the original 50-issue run! Collected in this volume: The Gold Digger Beta one-shot, ALL (except GDB) redrawn in FULL COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME! The Gold Digger Beta one-shot ALL (except GDB) redrawn in FULL COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME! The Gold Digger Beta one-shot ALL (except GDB) redrawn in FULL COLOR FOR THE FIRST TIME!

EXCITING COMICS #52

(Monthly, FC, 48 pgs., $4.99)

Story/Art: Various. Cover: Helmut Racho w. Blond

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): The witches aren't hiding anymore—it's personal! The Coven's ruthless assault is targeting the Demon Hunters' allies, one by one. As chaos erupts, Raven must thrust into a deadly race against time. Can he protect those he loves, or has the Coven already won? "Pinpoint" (Alfred Paige, Julien Hugonnard-Bert, Greg Harms): Pinpoint puts his plan to confront Finch into action, but with new players and an unseen enemy, nothing goes as planned, and Pinpoint must survive a trap by Finch as well as stop his master scheme!

FRED PERRY TREASURE VAULT SKETCHBOOK 2

One-shot, Full color 32 pages, $9.99 Gold Foil Variant $19.99 Art: Fred Perry

Call us Scrooge McDuck, because one dive into the vault just wasn't enough! We continue celebrating Antarctic Press' 40th anniversary with another volume of Fred Perry's Gold Digger sketchbook! Once again, we'll be raiding the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage stories, sketches, and more, to relive classic moments and see how far we've come!

T-SHIRT: WAMPA CROSSING

Art: Austin Rogers

S, M, L, XL $25 2X, 3X $30

Patrolling the wintry wastes is dangerous without proper gear! Stay warm like the local wildlife. Make sure everyone knows you're a Wampa (or sasquatch, or tauntaun) crossing guard! We provide the gear—you provide the warmth. Care instructions: machine wash warm, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean—order yours today!

HORROR COMICS BLACK-AND-WHITE #56

(Bi-monthly, B&W, 48 pgs., $5.66)

Story/Art: Various; Cover: Brian Denham

This fall, we've got your number! If you've been craving a fresh supply of terror, then feast on this beast of a Horror comics special! It's an unholy collection of talemnt proividing pimnuips and short stories to make youyr head spin with fright! Butr the print run is limited, so consider that an Omen… and reserve your copy today! LIMITED TO 666 COPIES!

TOMORROW GIRL #15

(Bimonthly, Full Color, 32 pgs, $4.99)

Story: Len Mihalovich

Art: Phil Miller & Antonio Reda

Cover: Ben Dunn

"Search for Tomorrow, Part 3": In the stunning finale of this dimension-hopping adventure, Section 12's own Miss Fire and Nite-Fall find themselves stranded in Tomorrow Girl's vibrant and unpredictable world. As they search for a way back, they experience a surprising detour: a day undercover as high school students at Quagmire High School. Between dodging danger and navigating lunch, they discover that fitting in can be just as challenging as fighting giant robots!

PUNCHLINE BOOK 3: DAUGHTERS OF HERCULES DIGEST TPB

(Softcover TPB, Full Color, Digest size, 112 pages, $19.99)

Story: Bill Williams, Matthew Weldon

Art: Matthew Weldon

Collects Punchline #11-15

What started in Punchline #1 ends here as Jessie gets her final test to see if she can keep the Power of Hercules. Only a fire-breathing dragon stands between her and her goal. Also, Mel hooks up with a suave British secret agent as she works with her own angle on chasing a killer. Finally, Versema teams up with her friends to hold back a man-made disaster.

