Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #3 Preview: Grand Finale

The Voidsong is having Flash and Aquaman for dinner in this preview of Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #3… and they're the main course. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN AND THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #3

DC Comics

0622DC103

0622DC104 – Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #3 Cover – $6.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Mike Perkins

THE WORLD-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong's full power? It's a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.