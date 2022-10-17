Aquaman: Andromeda #3 Preview: Aqua-Daddy Issues

A young Aquaman bonds with his daddy over a scary undersea story in this preview of Aquaman: Andromeda #3.

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #3

DC Comics

0722DC115

0722DC116 – Aquaman: Andromeda #3 Tiffany Turrill Cover – $6.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Christian Ward

What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he'll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $6.99

