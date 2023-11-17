Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

The Full Free Comic Book Day Solicits For May The Fourth, 2024

The full Free Comic Book Day 2024 solicits have been released. All for May the 4th, 2024… with commemorative art by Terry Moore, and more.

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles revealed for May the 4th with art by Terry Moore.

Exclusive Funko, Diamond Select, and Bleacher Creatures merch available.

Highlights include a Hellboy/Stranger Things crossover and James Tynion IV's works.

Limited edition collectibles include a 1/2 scale Shadow Trooper bust and Spider-Man storage boxes.

The full Free Comic Book Day 2024 titles have been released. All for May the 4th, 2024… with commemorative art by Terry Moore, and more exclusive merchandise from Funko, Bleacher Creatures and Diamond Select Toys over here.

FCBD 2024 UNICORN CRUSH

ANDREWS MCMEEL

DEC230001

(W) Dana Simpson (A) Dana Simpson

Love and magic are in the air in this enchanting collection of Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic strips featuring Phoebe and her one-of-a-kind unicorn friend, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. Young readers will enjoy the caring and comedic adventures of this colorful duo as they rediscover the magic in themselves and in each other. Whether you're a devoted fan or new to the spellbinding world of Phoebe and Marigold, Unicorn Crush will leave you with a smile on your face and a warm, sparkly feeling in your heart.

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 HELLBOY STRANGER THINGS (BUNDLES OF 20)

DARK HORSE

DEC230002

(W) Mike Mignola, Derek Fridolfs (A) Mark Laszlo, Jonathan Case (CA) Mike Mignola

Um . . . stories from Mike Mignola's Hellboy, AND Stranger Things? Yes, please! In Hellboy, "The Fortune Teller," Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things go off the rails when she gets distracted reading Hellboy's own future. Then, in Stranger Things, "Deliver Me From Evil," Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night.

Original Exclusive Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 THE WORLDS OF JAMES TYNION IV

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230003

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Eryk Donovan, Michael Dialynas, Werther Dell'Edera

On the eve of the 5-year anniversary of Something is Killing the Children and the 10-year anniversary of The Woods and Memetic, celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special. Featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-provoking stories, alongside exciting teases of what's to come and an exclusive collectible cover, this is one issue that fans will not want to miss.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 JONNY QUEST

DYNAMITE

DEC230004

The fantastic scifi-adventure exploits of 11-year-old Jonny Quest as he travels to exotic locales around the world with; his scientist father Dr. Benton Quest, his adoptive brother Hadji, his bodyguard Race Bannon, and his faithful dog Bandit. Join the Quest team in tackling new government assignments, solving mysteries and apprehending sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW

DEC230005

(W) Various (A) Various

It's been four decades since Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird released the very first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in May 1984. Join us as we kick off a brand-new era for the Heroes in a Half Shell with two all-new short stories and a preview of what's next in the IDW comics.First, there is a new masked vigilante in New York, looking to carry on the tradition set by the Turtles themselves. Get a special prelude of the new miniseries, straight from the mind of Juni Ba (Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder; Monkey Meat).

Second, a blast from the past! A brand-new tale told in a classic IDW style, featuring fan-favorite talent Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter) and Andy Kuhn.

Finally, there will be an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (Net)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230006

(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics.

A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans.

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 BLOOD HUNT X-MEN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230008

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – Blood Hunt! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 DISNEYS ENCANTO & TURNING RED NEW ADV

PAPERCUTZ

DEC230009

(W) Bill Presing, Sloane Leong, Amparo Ortiz (A) Andrea Greppi, Sergio Algozzino

A double-sided preview featuring new stories that continue the adventures of Encanto and Turning Red. In Encanto: Tall Tales, Mirabel, Camilo, and Antonio battle a bully by spinning a yarn about an even bigger baddie…with magical results! Meanwhile, in Turning Red: Panda Problems, Meilin Lee struggles with containing her inner furry self. Her friends and family are her only hope to battle these hairy emotions!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 WITCHES OF BROOKLYN EXC #1

RANDOM HOUSE CHILDRENS BOOKS

DEC230010

(W) Sophie Escabasse (A/CA) Sophie Escabasse

The smash-hit Witches of Brooklyn series returns! Join Effie and friends on a one-of-a-kind, magical adventure in this new story from Sophie Escabasse. Featuring fun activities, new and existing fans can jump right into this exclusive comic!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 POKEMON ADV RUBY ALPHA SAPPHIRE & SPLATTOON 3 (NET

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC230011

Awesome Pokémon adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire video games! Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions-a meteor hurtling toward their home! Can three Hoenn Pokédex holders stop a crisis of epic magnitude?

Paired with all-new adventures featuring the beloved characters from the hit Nintendo Splatoon video games! Goggles is back with new friends and new battles! Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 GANNIBAL (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

DEC230012

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A/CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

Dip your toes into the hottest new title in horror manga, but watch out for teeth! Already lauded in Japan and spawning a live-action adaptation on Hulu, ABLAZE is publishing this horrifying feast in English for the first time! After the mysterious disappearance of a countryside cop, the role is reassigned to Officer Daigo Agawa. He finds the remote village quaint, and he looks forward to an easygoing post among the warm and welcoming citizenry. Then… He gets a call. The body of a local grandmother has been found. A human bite mark has been left on the corpse, and any voiced suspicion of Agawa's is met with a strange, sudden, and intense hostility. Something dark is lurking under the idyllic façade of the charming mountain village. But can Officer Agawa spare himself and his family from it?

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 THE VALIANTS

VALIANT

DEC230013

We're thrilled to bring you two exciting stories this FCBD. First up is a sneak peek at The Valiants, one of Valiant's major arcs this year! In May, we kick things off with The Valiants #1, a prestige issue that sets the stage for a 3-part series. This FCBD issue offers a tantalizing 10-page preview. The Valiants' epic events will lead into Valiant 2024, a massive crossover event arriving in August. Next, we dive into the action-packed Roku Vs. Ninjak. Meet the world's deadliest assassins, forced to collaborate on a mission assigned by the Jonin. Can they survive and retrieve what's been stolen without taking each other out?

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 CURSEDVERSE BLIGHTED DAWN #1

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

DEC230014

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check, Mark Sparacio (A) Dan Parsons, Gerardo Gambone (A/CA) Mark Sparacio

It is the dawn of the CursedVerse! Bombshell & TommTomm and Witch Hammer debuted in 2023 to excited fans looking for something new! Now with the magic of FCBD we deliver an awesome collectible issue that introduces everyone to the wider world of the CursedVerse with an exclusive story, select reprints of the debut issues, and a look ahead at the next wave of comics! Fans have been clamoring for new characters and classic comic book adventures that focus on exciting stories and epic conflicts. We deliver that with a brand-new pulp-inspired universe of comics that feature unique characters in a world full of dark magic and danger. This issue features the amazing painted art of Mark Sparacio (Sgt Rock) and delivers action, adventure, and excitement in a good old-fashioned punch to the jaw! These comics harken back to the Bronze Age of comics when books delivered fun and impactful storytelling. If you pick up this FCBD issue, you'll open the door to a whole new world of comic collecting with stories that deliver the way comics used to!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 SNOOPY BEAGLE SCOUT ADVENTURES

ANDREWS MCMEEL

DEC230015

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A/CA) Charles M. Schulz

Join the Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they camp out, explore the wild and have all kinds of laughs alone the way.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ULTRADUCK SAMPLER

ARCANA STUDIO

DEC230016

(W) Edgar Delgado (A) Omar Lozano, Edgar Delgado (A/CA) Pedro Delgado

Carlos, a regular duck, just got dumped by his girlfriend, his life as a freelance do-it-all is going nowhere and must make some grown up decisions: to get a real job and get his girl back. That is, until he gets super powers and becomes the only duck who can stop a powerful creature who's destroying the city on a vengeful rampage.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ARCHIE HORROR PRESENTS CURSED LIBRARY PRELUDE (NET

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC230017

(W) Sarah Kuhn, Amy Chase, Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio (A) Carola Borelli, Liana Kangas, Butch K. Mapa, Vincenzo Federici, Craig Cermak (CA) Robert Hack

Following over 10 years of Archie Horror content, all roads have led to the summer's scariest showcase! In 2024 worlds collide as Jinx Holliday and Madam Satan unpack the mystery behind the horrors that seem to descend upon Riverdale and its surrounding towns endlessly. Its source-the very library that Jinx calls her own. These terrifying stories are not merely tall tales, but an endless collection of dark worlds all created for the demonic Cursed Library. Who created this collection, and how can the horrors finally be stopped by this unlikely team?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 BOOM BOX 10TH ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC230018

Celebrate a decade of BOOM! Box whimsy and fun! This special FCBD issue contains an exclusive look at brand new series from BOOM! Box, alongside some returning favorites and a whole bunch of fun surprises. To help celebrate the milestone, this special will also feature a heartfelt look back at the history of the imprint and the people who made it all possible!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS PLANTS VS ZOMBIES (BUNDLES OF 20)

DARK HORSE

DEC230019

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A/CA) Andy Duggan

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with the younglings from the hit Disney+ streaming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and guest-starring characters from the hit Dark Horse comic series Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures in "Sky Parade Rescue!"

Then, in the Plants vs. Zombies short story "The Origin of Zomboss," a Brain-Z Entertainment film crew explores the many past jobs of Dr. Zomboss and what led to him forming the zombie army!

• Featuring two of Jedi Master Yoda's brightest students, Padawan Qort and Youngling Nubs!

• "The Origin of Zomboss!"-finally told!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MALEFICENT #1

DYNAMITE

DEC230020

Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MARVEL & FANTAGRAPHICS PRSNT ATLAS COMICS LIBRARY

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

DEC230021

(W) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan, Russ Heath, Bill Everett (A) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan (A/CA) Bill Everett

The ultimate Marvel team-up! Fantagraphics' new Atlas Library collaboration with Marvel, presenting classic comics from the pre-Marvel Atlas era, began in the Fall of 2023 and continues in 2024, as evidenced in this 32-page showcase of primo pre-Code gems from the House of Ideas. Included stories represent a range of genres from the series, including Adventures Into Terror and Venus. Included are Stan Lee and Joe Maneely's satire on anti-comics crusader Fredric Wertham, "The Raving Maniac"; Gene Colan's horror story "The Clock Strikes"; Basil Wolverton's horror story "Where Monsters Dwell"; Maneely's gritty war story "Rain"; Maneely's Hank Ketcham parody, "Pascal the Rascal"; and Bill Everett's romantic horror story "The Kiss of Death," starring Atlas heroine Venus.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 INVESTIGATORS CLASS ACTION SNEAK PEAK

FIRST SECOND BOOKS

DEC230022

(W) John Patrick Green (A/CA) John Patrick Green

Get a sneak peek at book 8 in John Patrick Green's bestselling InvestiGators series! Mango and Brash have always been a class act but can these alligator detectives convincingly go undercover as middle-school students to protect a team mascot? And is it a coincidence that the school is the same one Agent Mango (just barely) graduated from? Find out in Class Action!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ROMEO VS JULIET KILL SHAKESPEARE ADV

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

DEC230023

(W) Anthony Del Col (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

The world's most famous lovers are now sworn enemies dueling to the death! To protect a border town harboring a magical secret from vengeful attackers led by her former love Romeo, a pregnant Juliet must reluctantly reunite with former allies Hamlet, Othello, Puck and others. Pulitzer Prize-winner writer Anthony Del Col and artist Stefan Tosheff bring back Kill Shakespeare with this Elizabethan Western fantasy tale that's tailor-made for fans of Neil Gaiman and Lore Olympus.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

DEC230024

(W) J. C. Vaughn, Various (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Gene Gonzales (CA) Brendon & Brian Fraim

There are million-dollar comics and comics we read just for fun. Whatever you collect, that's your business, so just collect what you love. Taking care of your comics and building a great relationship with your retailer, though, makes the journey so much better! Find out how-and more-in inventive comic stories from the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 UNICO AWAKENING

GRAPHIX

DEC230025

(W) Samuel Sattin, Osamu Tezuka (A) Gurihir

A dynamic reimagining of Osamu Tezuka's classic UNICO manga for a new generation of readers.

UNICO tells the incredible story of a young unicorn who, after enraging the evil goddess Venus, is banished from the heavens and forgets all he once was. Saved from oblivion by the kindhearted West Wind, Unico continues to help others, before having to escape Venus again and begin a new adventure.

In this first manga, Unico awakes in a mysterious land and is befriended by a resourceful watch cat, Chloe, who feels protective of the young unicorn. When they find themselves near a small village in the forest, they take refuge with a kindly, but helpless, old woman. To take care of her, Chloe begs Unico to turn her into a human girl, but that act of kindness has unforeseen consequences: Unico's love has awakened Venus and her minion, Byron, who want to destroy them both!

Conceived anew by author Samuel Sattin and artist team Gurihiru, and developed in collaboration with Tezuka Productions, UNICO: Awakening is a groundbreaking reboot of a beloved story by Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka, the "God of Manga." With striking full-color artwork and reading left to right in the Western comics style to match the original manga, UNICO is a brilliant manga series featuring storytelling at its best. Join Unico on an unforgettable journey!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MONSTER HIGH (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW

DEC230026

(W) Various (A) Various

Greetings, ghouls, Ghostly Gossip here to tell you all about IDW and Mattel's very first Monster High comic. Don't look so scared! The monsters may bite, but the comics shouldn't…

Gossip is scary-sparse during Monster High's summer break, but this update is juicier than a Creepateria blood orange… Frankie Stein's summer has been the total opposite of relaxing. She wants to spend time at home, but her friends are blowing up her iCoffin. Could it be a fashion emergency or is the ghoul squad in trouble? Plus, a little batty tells me that readers might get a behind-the-screams look at IDW's new series: Monster High: New Scaremester. The ghouls are back at school, it isn't all creepovers and monster balls like before. If you're into frights, fiends, and fangs, you won't want to miss this; it'll be totally spooktacular.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 INITIAL D & KAINA OF GREAT SNOW (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

KODANSHA COMICS

DEC230027

(W) Shuichi Shigeno, Tsutomu Nihei (A) Shuichi Shigeno (A/CA) Tsutomu Nihei

Kodansha presents a free preview of two of the year's most-anticipated manga: Initial D and Kaina and the Great Snow Sea. Relive Takumi's journey from tofu delivery boy to street-racing legend in a 2-in-1 print edition of Initial D, the original manga series that made Japanese street racing into a worldwide phenomenon. Plus, an exclusive preview of the new Ghibli-esque fantasy adventure Kaina and the Great Snow Sea, the manga that inspired the new anime from the creator of BLAME!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 GATCHMAN #0

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC230028

(W) Cullen Bunn, Tommy Lee Edwards, Steve Orlando (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

The triumphant return of GATCHAMAN, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team, known to Western audiences as BATTLE OF THE PLANETS!

This special #0 issue features an explosive, brand-new story that will kick off Mad Cave's ongoing monthly GATCHAMAN comic book series, debuting with issue #1 in June!

The FCBD special will include a timeline for Mad Cave's GATCHAMAN series and interconnected spinoff projects coming in 2024 and beyond!

Perfect for teens and adults alike, GATCHAMAN is not only action-packed, but addresses important social issues including conservation, environmentalism, and the responsible use of technology for progress.

GATCHAMAN will be one of Mad Cave's biggest titles in 2024, and we'll be supporting it with a massive marketing and promotional campaign – and our FCBD launch with issue #0 will be front-and-center in those efforts!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 FLASH GORDON #0

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC230029

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Various (CA) Dan Panosian

It's a race against time as Flash Gordon, Dale, and Doctor Zarkov try to stop the villainous MING THE MERCILESS from using the UNRAVELLER, a device that can unwind an object to their subatomic structure in one apocalyptic burst of energy. Can Flash save Earth once again, or will Ming finally get the upper hand and change the course of the universe forever?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MARVELS VOICES #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230030

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL'S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 SPIDEY HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (NET

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230031

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY! Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS #1 (BUNDLES OF 20)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230032

(W) Charles Soule, Greg Pak (A) Ibraim Roberson, Ramon Rosanas (CA) Phil Noto

Are there REBEL survivors stranded on HOTH? LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and CHEWBACCA mount a dangerous rescue mission to ECHO BASE! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

DARTH VADER employes a surprise character from the past to help him find LUKE SKYWALKER. But SABE, former handmaiden of PADME AMADALA is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an IMPERIAL COMANDER, Sabe has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the DARK LORD'S plans to remove PALPATINE from power?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 EYE LIE POPEYE #1

MASSIVE

DEC230033

(W) Marcus Williams (A/CA) Marcus Williams

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops next summer. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the Sailor Man.

With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ASTERIX OLYMPICS SPECIAL

PAPERCUTZ

DEC230034

(W) Rene Goscinny (A) Albert Uderzo

Asterix and Obelix celebrate the 2024 Paris-I mean Lutetia-Olympics with a review of their fantastic physical accomplishments throughout the series. Featuring all-new translated commentary on swimming, rugby, and the most important sport: boar-eating!

Travel back to 50 BCE for the original Buddy Comedy and enjoy these classic comic tales by the great René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 LOUD HOUSE SPECIAL

PAPERCUTZ

DEC230035

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

This Free Comic Book Day is about to get LOUD! Join Lincoln Loud, his ten sisters, and his best pal Clyde for loud laughs, frantic family fun, and maybe a survival tip or two about how to grow up in a huge household! Featuring classic Loud House comic stories as well as some Loud surprises from Papercutz and the talent behind the Emmy Award-winning shows THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES! Did we mention it is going to be Loud?

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 NIGHT LIBRARIAN

PENGUIN YOUNG READERS

DEC230036

(W) Chris Lincoln (A/CA) Chris Lincoln

Night at the Museum meets The Land of Stories in this thrilling new graphic novel adventure series in which two siblings, a mysterious Night Librarian, and a motley cast of book characters try to save the New York Public Library. Twins Page and Turner know about the magic a library holds-they've been going to their beloved New York City public library for years, especially since their parents are always traveling for work.But a secret mission involving their dad's rare and valuable edition of Bram Stoker's Dracula uncovers a world they've never known, featuring a mysterious Night Librarian, famous heroes (and villains) that have broken free from classic books, and an epic battle to save the library from total destruction!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 KATIE CATSITTER MAX MEOW MASHUP #1

RANDOM HOUSE CHILDRENS BOOKS

DEC230037

(W) John Gallagher, Colleen AF Venable (A/CA) Stephanie Yue

Go on a CAT-TASTIC adventure with Max Meow and Katie the Catsitter! Your favorite crime-fighting superheroes are back with two exclusive excerpts packed into one purr-fect comic-featuring more cats, more villains, and who knows? Maybe these meow-riffic heroes will even join forces to save the day! With bonus activities included, readers and cat fans everywhere will love this furr-ociously fun comic!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 TONS OF STRANGE

10 TON PRESS

DEC230038

(W) Mel Smith, Greg Boucher, Sean Hood (A) Mike Gustovich, Greg Belcher, John Hageman (CA) Matt Ritchie

Three all new and EXCLUSIVE stories for FCBD from 10 TON PRESS! First, CHARLEY & HUMPHREY celebrate May 4th and try their hand at construting the most elegant of weapons while sampling the bluest of milks. Next, explore the STRANGE corners of the music world as ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES show you the mysterious origins of the AQUABATS! And, a look ahead to our follow up to BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN… Several months after the events of Becoming Frankenstein #6 we still find Victor in the hellish confines of the Ravenstone Asylum while Elizabeth revisits her past that will be the catalysts for her future as a Frankenstein.

Exclusive Original Matieral

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACK STONE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230039

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Roberto De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, a nightmare of events glimpsed beneath dark waters of the past. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it…and it will take more than a Barbarian-King to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and red hot artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk) with a cover by fan favorite Rob de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)!

The new Age of High Adventure launched to high acclaim and record sales in 2023 and continues stronger than ever in 2024. Do not miss it!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR

TITAN COMICS

DEC230040

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) TBD

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

With his courageous companion, Ruby, the Doctor is back in the TARDIS for a whole new era of time-traveling tales. But fearsome foes await…

Landing ahead of the Fifteenth Doctor's debut comic series!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 FAR CRY CULL THE HERD #1

TOKYOPOP

DEC230041

Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they've committed their most heinous crimes. Now, they're tasked with fighting against the dangers of a prehistoric world and challenging their supposed destiny. Will the unusual circumstances encourage them to come together, fight against each other, or go rogue?

This nature-versus-nurture narrative examines popular characters in a new context. The series features appearances from Ant n Castillo (Far Cry 6), Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Batari (Far Cry Primal).

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC230042

(W) Chris Sarracini (A) Joe Ng, Edwin Huang (A/CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The fighters of two fantastic video game franchises collide in STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT! In this special Capcom crossover issue, the World Warriors come to blows with the heroes of Metro City across multiple eras of fighting game history! It's a martial arts-fueled feud that reaches from the time of the original Final Fight 1, all the way up to the modern day Street Fighter 6!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 DYING INSIDE

VAULT COMICS

DEC230043

(W) Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

From Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein (Everything's Fine), and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot) comes the first complete chapter of DYING INSIDE, a graphic novel about a chronically depressed girl who's tired of fighting for her death.

Today is Ash's big finale. And by finale, of course, she means exiting the stage permanently. Ash is a sixteen-year-old girl with more angst than Ian Curtis and Elliott Smith combined (her two idols). She's apathetic and therefore believes death is the easiest route to relief. That doesn't mean she'll go out without a bang, though! Nothing is more embarrassing than a lame death. Unfortunately, her meticulous plans – which include the perfect outfit, soundtrack, and method – are all ruined when the beautiful knife she buys off a webstore turns out to be charmed with a protection spell. Now, Ash has to track down the witch who turned her clocking out attempt into the worst gift imaginable: immortality. Turns out, the witch responsible is another sixteen-year-old-girl named (get this) Liv. The two vow to undo the charm together and fight for Ash's life…well, death.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 ONE PIECE ACES STORY & STATUS ROYALE

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC230044

One Piece: Ace's Story-The Manga: Experience the origin story of Fire Fist Ace, the legendary older brother of Straw Hat Luffy, in this exciting manga by renowned artist Boichi! Adventure along with Ace as he gathers a ragtag crew of like-minded buccaneers and obtains Fire Fist's fearsome punching power!

Status Royale: THE game to master for aspiring elite eSports players. Vell's competitive spirit ignites after a betrayal, leading her to form a team of amateur Status Royale players of her own.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS L3D SHADOWTROOPER 1/2 SCALE BUST

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

DEC230047

A Gentle Giant LTD release! For Free Comic Book Day 2024, which falls this year on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Gentle Giant LTD is travelling to a far-away galaxy to bring back… the Shadow Trooper! This 1/2-scale bust of a black-armored storm trooper is made of resin and sits atop a sculpted technological base. It measures approximately 10 inches tall and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. An FCBD exclusive!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: $200.00

FCBD MARVEL SPIDER-MAN 5PK SHORT COMIC STORAGE BOX (Net)

WIZKIDS/NECA

DEC219141

From NECA. Store your comic books in style with NECA's line of printed short boxes, featuring licensed artwork of Spider-Man from Marvel! They're stackable, simple to assemble and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Sold in packs of five, each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

FCBD MARVEL X-MEN 5PK SHORT COMIC STORAGE BOX (Net)

WIZKIDS/NECA

DEC219142

From NECA. Store your comic books in style with NECA's line of printed short boxes, featuring licensed artwork of the X-Men from Marvel Comics! They're stackable, simple to assemble and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Sold in packs of five, each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

FCBD 2024 PROMO POSTER FREE (LIMIT 1)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230056

Free Comic Book Day 2024 is coming May 4, and Diamond has a save the date promo poster that's perfect for advertising the event in your store! Measuring 18" x 24" in size, the poster is double-sided for in-store/out-of-store signage. The poster features a 3" white area at the bottom, suitable for retailers to add their own store information. FREE to retailers who plan on participating in FCBD24.

FCBD 2024 PROMO POSTER EXTRAS

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230057

Call out Free Comic Book Day on your store shelves with these shelf talkers featuring the FCBD 2024 logo and design. Hang these on your shelves under FCBD participating publishers, and use them to highlight FCBD books when they ship to your store! FREE to retailers who plan on participating in FCBD24.

FCBD 2024 SHELF TALKER FREE (LIMIT 2)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230058

Call out Free Comic Book Day on your store shelves with these shelf talkers featuring the FCBD 2024 logo and design. Hang these on your shelves under FCBD participating publishers, and use them to highlight FCBD books when they ship to your store! FREE to retailers who plan on participating in FCBD24.

FCBD 2024 WINDOW CLING FREE (LIMIT 1)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230060

Show your true colors with this 8" x 10" static window cling that promotes your store as a "Participating Retailer" in Free Comic Book Day 2024! Stick it on the window, stick it on the counter, stick it where it matters most! Features the FCBD 2024 logo and design. FREE to retailers who plan on participating in FCBD24.

FCBD 2024 POSTCARDS (BUNDLE OF 50)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230062

Promote Free Comic Book Day with this pack of 50 postcards, featuring 25 cards each of two compelling designs, in the Free Comic Book Day 2024 colors. The postcards feature the logos of the Gold Sponsor publishers participating in the program this year, as well as an area for the retailer to write in their store information. Tell your customers to "Spread the Word" and visit your shop for FCBD24 excitement! Ships in bundles of 50.

FCBD 2024 BOOKMARKS (BUNDLE OF 50)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230063

Your customers won't lose their place in their favorite graphic novels with these cool FCBD24 bookmarks! Bearing the FCBD24 logo, design, and colors, plus logos from the Gold Sponsor publishers, these bookmarks make ideal giveaways to promote the event to customers and as a marketing tool with your library and school partnerships. Ships in bundles of 50.

FCBD 2024 TEMPORARY TATTOOS (BAG OF 50)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230064

Show off some awesome inkwork with these temporary tattoos of the Free Comic Book Day 2024 logo and other FCBD artwork! These tattoos rub on and wash off, and are made of a non-allergenic ink. They ship on a 3" x 4" sheet. Ships in a bundle of 50.

FCBD PENS (BUNDLE OF 25)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC190025

Perfect for use in your store, these pens feature the Free Comic Book Day wordmark! Come in pack of 25.

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

FCBD PENCILS (BUNDLE OF 25)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC190026

These #2 pencils feature the Free Comic Book Day workmark. Use these pencils in your store or give them out to customers! Ships in a pack of 25.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2020

FCBD RULES STICKER (ROLL OF 100) (Net)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC110016

Make sure your customers can show their love of comic books with these circular "Free Comic Book Day Rules" stickers! Shipped on a roll of 100, retailers can give out these stickers to the crowds that come to their stores on the first Saturday in May so their customers can promote the event wherever they go that day!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2019

FCBD STORE BAGS STANDARD BOX OF 500 (Net)

CRAFTED PACKAGING

JUL098299

Your customers are reminded about your shop's biggest event every time you bag their purchases with the Free Comic Book Day store bag! 3-millimeter thickness with reinforced handles and bearing the FCBD logo on both sides. Measures 12" x 16" and features a 3.5" gusset at the bottom. Stock up now and promote FCBD before it happens – and then use year round in your shop to promote the event! PLEASE NOTE: These bags meet or exceed most state/local bag ordinances since they are 3-mil thick. Please review your local ordinances to confirm compliance.

FCBD 2024 LOGO ENAMEL PINS (BUNDLE OF 50)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230069

Add the first Free Comic Book Day logo enamel pin to your pin collection! These enamel pins feature the 2024 date (May 4), measure 3.5cm tall, and come on 2" x 2 3/4" cardstock backing with plastic wrapping. Sold to retailers in bundles of 50.

FCBD 2024 FCBD VAN VINYL STICKER (BUNDLE OF 25)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230070

Show your love for comics by decorating your books, folders, papers, or electronic gear with this commemorative vinyl sticker! Released in conjunction with Greenlight's FCBD 2024 die-cast comic book delivery van, this limited-edition sticker measures 3 1/2" wide. See your local comic shop for more details! Sold to retailers in bundles of 25.

FCBD LANYARD (Net)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC130023

With A New Design for 2024! Great for retailers, comic shop employees, or for you to carry your keys or convention badge in style! This sturdy, polyester lanyard features a cool, full-color Free Comic Book Day design. Measuring 20 inches long, the lanyard features a metal, j-hook clasp.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2014

FCBD SLAP BRACELET

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230072

Slap your love of comics and Free Comic Book Day onto your wrist with the FCBD Slap Bracelet! This blue bracelet features the words "Free Comic Book Day" and will look great on your wrist after you leave your local comic shop the first Saturday in May!

SRP: $1.00

FCBD CINCH BAG

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC160045

With A New Design for 2024! Carry your comics and papers in this Free Comic Book Day Drawstring Cinch Bag! Measuring 16" by 13" with cord shoulder ropes, this polypropylene cinch bag bears the Free Comic Book logo.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2017

FCBD LOGO WHITE/BLUE SNAPBACK HAT

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230074

This trucker-style snapback hat features the FCBD logo emblazoned on the front blue panels, with white mesh back panels.

SRP: $14.99

FCBD BEANIE BRIGHT BLUE (Net)

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC190047

Comics warm the heart -and now the spirit of FCBD can warm your head! You'll look stylish on visits to your local comic book shop in this FCBD knit beanie. Available in royal blue. 12-inch, 100% acrylic.

In Shops: Jul 22, 2020

SRP: $16.99

FCBD BLACK GENERIC LOGO T-SHIRT SM-XXXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC100019

This black, Gildan soft-style t-shirt features the FCBD logo.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2019

SRP: $9.99

FCBD BLACK GENERIC LOGO WOMENS T-SHIRT SM-XL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC140027

This black, Gildan soft-style t-shirt features the FCBD logo.

In Shops: Feb 18, 2015

SRP: $9.99

FCBD 2024 COMM ARTIST MOORE YOUTH T/S SM-

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230085

(A) Terry Moore

Whether you're a fan of Terry Moore and Strangers in Paradise or a fan of comic books in general, there's no better way to show your love of comics – and tell the world there's no better way to spend the day than by reading comics – than with 2024's Free Comic Book Day Commemorative Artist T-Shirt, featuring Moore's beloved characters!

SRP: $15.99

FCBD 2024 COMM ARTIST MOORE T/S SM-XXXL

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230088

(A) Terry Moore

Whether you're a fan of Terry Moore and Strangers in Paradise or a fan of comic books in general, there's no better way to show your love of comics – and tell the world there's no better way to spend the day than by reading comics – than with 2024's Free Comic Book Day Commemorative Artist T-Shirt, featuring Moore's beloved characters!

SRP: $15.99

FCBD 2024 COMM ARTIST MOORE POSTER

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230094

(A) Terry Moore

Celebrate comic books and the artistry of Terry Moore (Strangers in Paradise) with this exclusive 22" x 24" poster featuring his art for 2024's Free Comic Book Day Commemorative Artist T-Shirt!

SRP: $11.99

FCBD 2024 COMM ARTIST MOORE VINYL STICKER (BUNDLE OF 25) (NE

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DEC230095

(A) Terry Moore

Terry Moore's art of Stranger in Paradise's Francine and Katchoo for 2024's Free Comic Book Day Commemorative Artist T-Shirt can be used to decorate your books and electronic gear with this 3" wide vinyl sticker! Sold to retailers in bundles of 25.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!