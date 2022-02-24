Aquaman & Flash: Voidsong From DC – Two Heroes Both With A Film Out

Announced at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, which is taking place virtually around the world for a second year in a row, comes a new series starring Justice Leaguers Aquaman and the Flash, both of whom have a movie out. Hence why this series exists. By Collin Kelley & Jackson Lanzing, Vasco Georgiev and Rain Beredo, it's a three-issue series out in June, July and August, which will then be collected and out in bookstores for September, the month before the Flash movie is out and three months before Aquaman 2.

They descend suddenly from the stars, in monumental ships like floating cathedrals. They are touched by a dark and terrible force from beyond our reality, silent but for the one note they emit that freezes all motion. Their mission: to drain the Earth of all its kinetic energy and leave it a lifeless husk! AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG by Collin Kelley & Jackson Lanzing (Green Arrow, Batman Beyond: Neo-Year), Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends) and Rain Beredo will be published as a three-issue mini-series in June, July and August before being collected in paperback in October!

In the 56-page debut issue, they never expected anyone could escape their song—but the Flash was in the Speed Force when they struck, and Aquaman was in the deepest ravine far below the ocean's floor. These heroes have little in common. They've rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members. Now they must find a way to work together against impossible odds to save the world and the people they love!

New three-issue mini-series AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG by Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, Vasco Georgiev and Rain Beredo, with covers by Jay Anacleto (main) and Georgiev (open to order variant), launches on June 21!