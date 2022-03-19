Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #6 Preview: Never Trust a Dino-Rachel

The heroes have successfully undone the Dino-Racheling of the DC Universe in this preview of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #6… but can they trust Dino-Anderton? Probably not, especially because DC needs something to drag this out for one more issue, and a massive betrayal would be perfect for the job. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #6

DC Comics

0122DC097

0122DC098 – Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #6 Fico Ossio Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

Aquaman and Green Arrow have restored the timeline! Unfortunately, there is something off about the world they returned to. Scorpio has gone legit and is now one of the most successful and integral tech companies on the planet. Times like these make you remember how your mother always told you to never trust the dinosaur man. Even if he did help you build a time machine that "fixed" everything!

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

