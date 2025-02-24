Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, mark waid

Aquaman Swims In The Green Now, in World's Finest #36 (Spoilers)

Aquaman swims in The Green now, in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #36 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman gains new abilities by swimming through The Green in World’s Finest #36 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez.

The Blue expands, merging past DC elements like The Clear, Secret Sea, Life Force, and The Confluence.

Batman and Superman join forces with Aquaman and Swamp Thing against the threat of Floronic Man.

The comic promises a thrilling eco-catastrophe storyline and multidimensional battles under the sea.

Recent issues of Aquaman have seen the establishment of the elemental world of The Blue, in the fashion of The Green and The Red, and also incorporating previous such iterations such as The Clear. Previously at DC Comics the various realms had battled for dominance of the oceans, given the preponderance of vegetation as well as water. But in this week's Batman/Superman World's Finest #36 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez, it looks like Aquaman is taking it back again, claiming certain abilities within The Green as well…

Because of moisture present inside vegetation, Aquaman can now swim along The Green's own waves and currents. Just another string of seaweed to add to the bow of coral… And yes, as per our previous mocking, The Aquaverse managed to get out of new DC Comics exclusive creator and Aquaman writer Jeremy Adams that "Adams was tight-lipped to avoid spoilers but did indicate "The Blue" encompasses The Clear from Peter David's run, the Secret Sea from Rick Veitch's, the Life Force from Scott Snyder's Drowned Earth as well as The Confluence from Brandon Thomas' Future State: Aquaman!" So it's all to play for. So there we go, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #36 by Mark Waid and Adrian Gutierrez is published this Wednesday by DC Comics. It's all elementary, really, as far as detectives go these days.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #36 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrian Gutierrez (CA) Dan Mora

UNDER THE WAVES…LIES DEATH! Superman and Batman must team with Aquaman and Swamp Thing to prevent a global eco-catastrophe engineered by…the Floronic Man?! An extradimensional battalion of converts wrecks havoc on the high seas in this latest installment of the 20,000 leagues epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/19/2025

