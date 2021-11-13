Aquaman The Becoming #3 Preview: Mera Refuses to Be a Snitch

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? We'll kick off the festivities tonight with a preview of Aquaman The Becoming #3, in which Mera proves she's no rat when she refuses to answer questions for the Atlantean cops about the location of Jackson Hyde. But keeping the cops off his tail is the least of Jackson's worries in this story about a lad becoming a man. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC094

0921DC095 – AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #3 (OF 6) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Diego Olortegui, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) David Talaski

There's no safe haven quite like home…if you can call the destroyed and abandoned West Coast Titans Tower home! Jackson may have eluded the Atlantean guard, but he's in for the fight of his life with the mysterious villain DELUGE, who framed Jackson for the Atlantis attack and seems hell-bent on his destruction!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.