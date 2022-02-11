Aquaman: The Becoming #6 Preview: About to Be Became

Jackson Hyde needs to hurry up and become Aquaman already in this final issue preview of Aquaman: The Becoming #6. After all, DC can't launch a new Aquamen series with only one Aquaman, can they? And it's too late to find a replacement. So hurry up and become, Jackson. Check out the preview below.
AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #6 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1221DC050
1221DC051 – AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #6 (OF 6) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Diego Olortegui, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) David Talaski
Final issue, leading directly into the Aquamen #1 launch! Alongside family old and new, Jackson Hyde races to stop the next big undersea terrorist attack—and this time, Mera's the target! But if he hopes to overcome his greatest enemy yet and protect the people he loves most, he'll have to stop waiting for someone to give him permission to lead. It's time for Jackson to reach out and take the mantle of Aquaman!
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $3.99
