Arcbound #4 Preview: Mediators vs. Moon Marauders

Check out the preview for Arcbound #4, as the rebels take on their most dangerous heist yet - targeting a fortified moon vault while being hunted by relentless Mediators.

Article Summary Arcbound #4 launches March 5, 2025 with a captivating sci-fi heist where rebels breach a fortified lockbox moon vault.

Renowned creators Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman fuel this high-octane cosmic adventure with bold twists.

Relentless Mediators add tension and explosive stakes as they hunt rebels in a daring interstellar caper.

New York Times bestselling-author SCOTT SNYDER, comics titan FRANK TIERI and acclaimed artist RYAN SMALLMAN with contributions by Oscar-nominated actor TOM HARDY to bring you a bold new sci-fi saga! The rebels reveal their plan—but what is important enough to risk a heist on the lockbox moon of the Vault? And, with the Mediators on their tail, will they even be able to make it there in one piece?

Arcbound #4

by Scott Snyder & Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman, cover by Tom Hardy

New York Times bestselling-author SCOTT SNYDER, comics titan FRANK TIERI and acclaimed artist RYAN SMALLMAN with contributions by Oscar-nominated actor TOM HARDY to bring you a bold new sci-fi saga! The rebels reveal their plan—but what is important enough to risk a heist on the lockbox moon of the Vault? And, with the Mediators on their tail, will they even be able to make it there in one piece? • 12 issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Mar 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801303000411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801303000421 – Arcbound #4 (CVR B) (Marcelo Costa) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801303000431 – Arcbound #4 (CVR C) (Rafael Sarmento) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

