Archie & Antarctic Try To Publish K-Pop Demon Hunters In January 2026

Archie Comics and Antarctic Press try to publish K-Pop Demon Hunters in January 2026 solicitations

Article Summary Archie Comics teases a K-Pop Demon Hunters-style story for their January 2026 Valentine's Spectacular issue

Antarctic Press launches Demon Hunter and K-POP themed sketchbooks, inspired by the hit animated movie

No official K-Pop Demon Hunters comic yet, but publishers offer playful homages in their solicitations

Fans can expect music, romance, and supernatural action in upcoming K-Pop Demon Hunters inspired comics

The biggest hit of the year in all media has been the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix. But there is no comic book spinoff (yet). Archie Comics' January 2026 solicits and solicitations feature only one title, Archie's Valentine's Spectacular, written by Holli G and drawn by Steven and Lily Butler, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli. Archie Comics describes it as a "fun KPOP DEMON HUNTERS-style story, along with even more romance-filled tales than ever."

Antarctic Press are a little cheekier. They are publishing two sketchbooks in comic book form for January, a Demon Hunter Sketchbook and a K-POP Sketchbook, independently, neither infringing trademark, but if you sit them side by side… well, they deliberately put them the wrong way round in the solicits.

ARCHIE VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

(W) Holly G! (A) Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Dan Parent

The OFFICIAL COMIC BOOK OF VALENTINE'S DAY returns with a BRAND NEW STORY! A-POP is a vibrant world fueled by music and love—and when Sabrina, Betty, Veronica, and Josie form a band (managed by Archie!) to spread joy and compassion, they catch the eye of a dark spirit that's threatened by their positivity. Can they rise above his dark influence? Find out in this fun KPOP DEMON HUNTERS-style story, along with even more romance-filled tales than ever! Retail: $4.99 1/14/2026

(W/A/CA) Art Fiend of Choice

This month, from Antarctic Press! Are you eager to unleash your inner creative demons, but fear what they might do if allowed to act unchecked? Let the deep red canvas of this sketchbook inspire the fire in your blood, and channel those fierce forces for good—or at least a good story! $4.99 1/14/2026

(W/A/CA) Your Fave Pop Artist

This month, from Antarctic Press! For all you fans of Seoul music, we've got a special offer of BTS: Blank Tinted Sketchbook! Just add pencil and ink to turn these pages black-pink (and you can add other colors too, if you're PSYched up for it). Or if you like, you can commission a performance from your Topp Dogg creators! $4.99 1/14/2026

