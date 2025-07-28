Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:
Archie Comics' October 2025 Full Halloween Solicits
Archie Comics Solicitations – October 2025
Archie's Halloween Spectacular O.S.
SCRIPT: DAN PARENT
ART: DAN PARENT, BOB SMITH, GLENN WHITMORE, JACK MORELLI
COVER A: VINCENT LOVALLO, DAN PARENT, ROSARIO "TITO" PENA
COVER B: BOB WHITE
OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99
PREPARE FOR FRIGHTS AND FUN! This ain't no trick, we're TREATing you with a Halloween spectacular that's BIGGER than ever! Now packed with over 40 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The South Side Serpents are trying to recruit new members—and what better time to start their initiation than Halloween? This story is filled to the brim with tricks! Featuring fan-favorite characters and returning new faces like MEDUSA DOOM!
Betty and Veronica #40 Facsimile Edition
SCRIPT: FRANK DOYLE, TOM MOORE, JOE EDWARDS
ART: DAN DECARLO, TOM MOORE, JOE EDWARDS, RUDY LAPICK
COVER A: HARRY LUCEY
COVER B: DAN DECARLO
COVER C: DAN DECARLO (Collectors Pin-Up Variant)
OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99
You'll be CHASING after this special issue! Betty and Veronica spread some joy…before turning on one another! Add in a tropical fish, Jughead eating Christmas decorations, and you've got a totally normal day in Riverdale! All this and more timeless tales from the world of Archie in BETTY & VERONICA #40 from 1959, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition! *GET FIT WITH BETTY AND VERONICA IN THE NEWEST ARCHIE FACSIMILE EDITION!*
