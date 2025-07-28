Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:

Archie Comics' October 2025 Full Halloween Solicits

Article Summary Archie Comics celebrates Halloween 2025 with oversized issues packed full of spooky stories and classic humor.

Archie’s Halloween Spectacular O.S. features fan favorites, new faces, and a brand-new South Side Serpents story.

Betty and Veronica #40 Facsimile Edition reprints the nostalgic 1959 classic with multiple collectible covers.

October releases deliver all-ages fun with seasonal mischief and vintage Archie Comics adventures in Riverdale.

Archie's Halloween Spectacular O.S.

SCRIPT: DAN PARENT

ART: DAN PARENT, BOB SMITH, GLENN WHITMORE, JACK MORELLI

COVER A: VINCENT LOVALLO, DAN PARENT, ROSARIO "TITO" PENA

COVER B: BOB WHITE

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99

PREPARE FOR FRIGHTS AND FUN! This ain't no trick, we're TREATing you with a Halloween spectacular that's BIGGER than ever! Now packed with over 40 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The South Side Serpents are trying to recruit new members—and what better time to start their initiation than Halloween? This story is filled to the brim with tricks! Featuring fan-favorite characters and returning new faces like MEDUSA DOOM!

Betty and Veronica #40 Facsimile Edition

SCRIPT: FRANK DOYLE, TOM MOORE, JOE EDWARDS

ART: DAN DECARLO, TOM MOORE, JOE EDWARDS, RUDY LAPICK

COVER A: HARRY LUCEY

COVER B: DAN DECARLO

COVER C: DAN DECARLO (Collectors Pin-Up Variant)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

You'll be CHASING after this special issue! Betty and Veronica spread some joy…before turning on one another! Add in a tropical fish, Jughead eating Christmas decorations, and you've got a totally normal day in Riverdale! All this and more timeless tales from the world of Archie in BETTY & VERONICA #40 from 1959, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition! *GET FIT WITH BETTY AND VERONICA IN THE NEWEST ARCHIE FACSIMILE EDITION!*

