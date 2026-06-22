Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: adam pollina, brightburn, David Yarovesky, It Demands Sacrifice, Lancer, Philip Gelatt, Project Europa, tankers, the hab, Warbird, x-force

Bad Idea's September 2026 Solicits With Brightburn's David Yarovesky

Bad Idea's September 2026 solicits with It Demands Sacrifice by Brightburn's David Yarovesky, Project Europa's Philip Gelatt & Adam Pollina

At the very beginning of the year, comic book publisher Bad Idea Comics announced a new series for 2026, Project: Goat. "Today, as a New Year's treat, we're giving you an unprecedented early look at another must-read series coming in 2026. Prepare to be introduced to the new face of horror with… Project: GOAT!" with character designs by former X-Force artist and Bad Idea creator Adam Pollina. "But who are the other creative powerhouses behind this mysterious new project? And when will you be able to get your hooves on a copy? Will Project: GOAT be the Greatest Horror Series of All Time? Stay tuned, more will be revealed very soon. This is just a taste of what's to come in 2026. We can't wait to show you what else we have cooking."

Well, Bad Idea Comics' September 2026 solicits and solicitations include the renamed It Demands Sacrifice and joining Adam Pollina will be Project Europa's writer/director Philip Gelatt and Brightburn's writer/director David Yarovesky. The title suggests the goat may not be long for this world, but the previous title and imagery suggest it may be on the run from a cult that needs to sacrifice it to appease some kind of horrific, mystical deity… as well as more from Lancer, Warbird, Tankers and The Hab…

It Demands Sacrifice #1 also includes a 1:250 variant that includes a vinyl readalong of the launch comic, includingh the voices of Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond, Tomás Giorello, Joshua Dysart, Comic Tom, Near Mint Condition's Uncanny Omar, Beyond Wednesday's Brian McClay, Lunar Distribution's Christina Merkler, Kwan Chang and more… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky (A/CA) Adam Pollina

Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), and visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE) carve up a shocking new horror comic book event. On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond. Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood. $5.99 9/23/2026

LANCER #2 (OF 4)

(W) Mike Costa (A) Jake Baker (CA) Don Aguillo

New York Times best-selling writer Mike Costa and superstar-in-the-making Jake Baker unleash a ferocious blood-frenzy in the next must-read chapter of their brutal action horror blockbuster. Pete Sanborn is fresh out of the Marine Corps, out of cash, and running out of ammo. Stuck relying on deadly extermination gigwork through the LANCER app to make ends meet, the only place Sanborn is headed is straight into an early grave. But an old military buddy may have offered him a way out of the rat race, recruiting him into an elite kill crew with bigger guns, better pay, and a new assignment waiting beneath New York City: Descend into the sewers. Kill the horde of mutant alligators. Try to make it out alive.

$5.99 9/23/2026

WARBIRD #3 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and Eisner Award-winning illustrator Alex Maleev (DAREDEVIL), tighten the screws in the penultimate issue of their white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. After a daring highspeed rail heist, Cole Norton has escaped the clutches of the Russian FSB welcoming brigade and infiltrated the city of Vorkuta. Now, deep in the arctic circle, Cole's left hunting down the only lead Cole's murdered friend Breck left behind: a single name stashed inside a bottle of bourbon – Valia Petrov – Breck's mysterious in-country CIA contact and former flame. Together, they may be the only ones who can pull off Breck's unfinished mission — seize one of Russia's devastating Spearhead jets for the United States and reduce the remaining fleet to ash. But the treacherous Kovalev won't let Cole slip through his fingers again. This time he's brought back-up – a fully-armed squadron of Spetsnaz soldiers with orders to bring Cole down…no matter the cost. $5.99 9/30/2026

HAB #6 (OF 6)

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) David Lapham (CA) Chloe Brailsford

The Hab's hivemind isn't through with Mina just yet. Brace yourself for the shocking surprise conclusion to Eisner Award-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER), world-renowned comic artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS), and comic legend Bill Sienkiewicz's modern horror masterpiece. Locked in a brutal battle for survival, Mina fights for her life against the reanimated corpses of her own crew — the people she once trusted now hunting her through the collapsing corridors of The Hab. With every exit closing and no rescue coming, Mina is all that stands between the end of humanity and the hellish forces they've unleashed. $5.99 9/16/2026

TANKERS VS ANCIENT ALIENS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Robert Gill (CA) Raphael Pool

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78) tangos with superstar artist Rober Gill (X-FORCE) to deliver an interstellar duel to the death in the guns-blazing finale to the most insane comic of all time. FINALLY, the moment you've been reading for has arrived. It's a celestial showdown for the stone ages! Cosmic combat of astronomical proportions. It's TANKERS VERSUS ANCIENT ALIENS! Stranded in Earth's primordial past and swarmed by ancient alien expeditionary soldiers, it's time for the Tankers to set their phasers to KICK ASS and take down some alien scum. Earth's last stand is here. Texans are good at those, right?

$5.99 9/9/2026

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