Archie & Friends: Summer Lovin' #1 Preview: Love is in the Air

Love is in the air in this preview of Archie & Friends: Summer Lovin' #1, and it smells like a triangle. Of course, that's how all love smells in the Archie universe. Except for Jughead's love, in which case it smells like a cheeseburger. But we digress. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER LOVIN' #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221256

(W) Tee Franklin, Various (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Golliher

BRAND NEW STORY BY TEE FRANKLIN & DAN PARENT: "Carnival Love!" It's time for some fun (and maybe even romance) at the Riverdale summer carnival! Looking to rekindle their relationship, Reggie is excited when he finds out Veronica's cousin, Harper Lodge, will be visiting a traveling carnival that arrived in Riverdale! Plus, a collection of fun-in-the-sun stories perfect for a beach read!

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $2.99

