Copies Of DC One Million #1 Hoovered Up on eBay After James Gunn Post

James Gunn dropped a Superman image with the background seemed to show Solaris, The Sun Tyrant, attacking Metropolis...

Article Summary Sales of DC One Million #1 spike on eBay after a James Gunn tease.

Prices remain low but copies are selling rapidly, hinting at collector interest.

Solaris, The Living Sun, referenced by Gunn, first appeared in the comic.

Potential film inclusion could skyrocket DC One Million #1 to collector's status.

A set of DC One Million #1-4 sold on eBay on the 28th of April for $6. And for $2.25 on the 26th. Before then, a copy of #1 on April 14th for $3.99. Before that, April the 7th. Before that, March the 10th. Basically, a copy was selling on eBay around once every couple of weeks.

Then James Gunn dropped this image. The background seemed to show Solaris, The Sun Tyrant, attacking Metropolis, Solaris first appeared in DC One Million #1 by Grant Morrison and Val Semeiks, and then appearing in All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely upon which the new film is partially based. But the Solaris appearance was new.

And suddenly all twelve copies of DC One Million on eBay were bought. Copies keep being listed and being bought, the price has yet to rise, well, it was a popular book when first published, but at most it is currently selling for $6. But hundreds of copies are being bought on the aftermarket, in anticipation of what might happen if Solaris is announced as a Big Bad for the upcoming Superman movie next year.

Solaris The Sun Tyrant was introduced in the future as a perpetual enemy of Superman over the millennia up to the 505th century. including a cancer attack on Metropolis, when he was reprogrammed to protect rather than threaten the solar system. This, too, was warped as he formed the Pancosmic Justice Jihad to launch preemptive strikes against worlds considered potential threats until Superman Primse returned to provide an alternative. By the 853rd century, Solaris became just a passive secondary power source, until his plots were once again revealed…

Could he be attacking Metropolis with his cancer powers again in the upcoming Superman movie? Will DC One Million become a full-blown collector's item as a result?

