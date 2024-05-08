Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: !f Idea Factory, fall of x, House of X, krakoa

X-Men Spoilers As The Fall Of The X Penultimate Issues Begin To Drop

X-Men Spoilers As The Fall Of The X Penultimate Issues Begin To Drop with X-Men Forever #3, Wolverine #49 and X-Men Unlimited #138

Article Summary X-Men face a final battle in 'X-Men Forever #3' and Wolverine hunts in his series.

Doug Ramsey awakens to significant change and battles Sentinels on Krakoa.

Mysterious parentage revelations involving Mystique, Destiny, and Nightcrawler.

Hope Summers uncovers her true lineage and confronts her father's legacy.

Blood Hunt means fewer X-Men books this week, with Krakoan titles relegated to X-Men Forever #3 (of 4), Wolverine #49 (of 50) and X-Men Unlimited #138 (of Infinity). Maybe a mention in Giant-Size X-Men. That just means there is slightly less for Doug Ramsey to catch up on, as he has been asleep inside Krakoa since the Hellfire Gala began last summer, his form outside being a disguise worn by Mister Sinister. So he has a lot of catching up to do…

…and wakes up to a final battle on Krakoa,

I say final battle, because there's also a separate one going on in the Wolverine comic book, presumable set before this.

It just may have been smaller than Wolverine thought it would be as he comes to Krakoa for Sabretooth… what is left of him.

So as the big battle takes place in X-Men Forever, including the actual Mister Sinister… in Wolverine, a few people make a strategic retreat. As Idie is encouraged to save her people.

But X-Men Unlimited lists all the X-Men who are not taking place in the big fight, and explains where they all got to, counting them out…

Warren Worthington III, Angel may be tortured by Jean Grey over the dreams of his life, including his involvement in X-Corps during the Krakoan Age over in Giant-Size X-Men…

Just as Jean Grey and Hope Summers are trying to get the Phoenix onto their side. So Doug closes down the Sentinels with a word from Shaw…

Sebastian Shaw, flip flipping like a live trout on a griddle, and also bringing up their allegiance with Wilson Fisk.

As today's Daredevil #9 points out the Kingpin has been moving on as well.

It all comes down to families. Mystique and Destiny now realise the truth of their parentage of Nightcrawler… that they are mother and shape-shifted father, respectively, and it was Destiny who gave birth to Kurt.

…colourful language aside…

….there is a lot of equivocation of Destiny, doing the Doctor Strange/Endgame excuse that this was the one route that they had to succeed…

… as well as reminding us that there is still a Mister SInister-birthed Dominion god out there to deal with…

And as Hope Summers looks to her own self-sacrifice, the knowledge of her own father starts to emerge…

No, not Cable. Though we like how the David Haller sword (it was Legion all along) is now a David Haller big dumb gun. No, just as From The Ashes will relocate X-Men to Alaska, there is a history there…

Louise Spalding first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #526 in 2010, though died in X-Men: Messiah Complex #1 in 2007. Don't ask. A firefighter in Cooperstown, Alaska, her daughter, Hope Summers, was the first mutant born after M-Day and Cable saved her from the Purifiers. Her father was never revealed. Until now.

Sinister again? There's a man who just cannot leave the Summers DNA line alone! And now conspired with Xavier to betray the mutants to Orchis, tried to possess every mutant with himself, turned the timeline into a mockery where he ruled all, and it turns out he may actually have been Hope Summers' daddy all along? He is a snake, alright, but he is the snake that eats his own tail…

It all comes crashing down very, very soon.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240628

(W) Ann Nocenti (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Bryan Hitch

THE AVENGING ANGEL LOSES HIMSELF IN A DANGEROUS MAZE OF THE MIND!

A mysterious card has lured the dashing Warren Worthington III, A.K.A.. ANGEL of the X-MEN, to a quiet New York City street…where he will undergo a torturous trial unlike any he's ever faced before! A brand-new villain has it out for mutantkind – and aims to start by knocking Angel out of the sky! PLUS: Includes a reprinting of MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #68 by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio and Ron Wilson – a classic Angel-and-Thing team-up tale of daring, drama, doom…and disco?!

Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $6.99 WOLVERINE #49

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240709

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Leinil Yu

ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!

WOLVERINE is powerless – but not defenseless. FORGE made LOGAN one last invention, and with the lives of the X-MEN and all mutants on the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!

Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN FOREVER #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240747

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

NOW… War in Krakoa!

A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DAREDEVIL #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240808

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Juann Cabal (CA) John Romita Jr.

WASHED IN BLOOD! The peace Matt Murdock thought he had found has started to crumble into bloody rubble – and as enemies surround Matt and Elektra from all sides, WILSON FISK makes a mysterious and dangerous return! Rated T+In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #138

May 06, 2024

WRITER Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

PENCILLER Phillip Sevy

X-Corps takes the fight to the Externals… and Crule gets a rematch against Thunderbird!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!