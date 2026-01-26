Archie Game Galaxy Does Super Mario in Archie's April 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: riverdale, Super Mario Galaxy

Archie Comics is leaning on the release of the Super Mario Galaxy movie this April to promote their Archie Game Galaxy title… I am sure Nintendo will be perfectly fine with this, right? Right?

ARCHIE COMICS 85TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS ARCHIE GAME GALAXY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOLLY G

(W) Holly G (A) Holly G Jack Morelli Glenn Whitmore (CA) Holly G

Archie and his friends get their game on in this BRAND NEW video game story, just in time for the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! While Betty is tasked with feeding Sabrina's mischievous cat, Salem, the gang decides to join her. Things get wild when Jughead discovers an old gaming console and powers it up—suddenly, they're all sucked into the game! Now trapped in a dazzling universe filled with quirky planets and unique challenges, Salem becomes their unexpected guide through this vibrant realm. Together, they must navigate wacky worlds and tackle hilarious obstacles as they work to find their way back home. With teamwork and friendship at the forefront, will they conquer the cosmos and return before it's time for Salem's next meal? Join them on this uproarious journey full of laughter, adventure, and interstellar surprises!

$4.99 4/29/2026

ARCHIE #125 FACSIMILE EDITION

(W) Frank Doyle (A) Harry Lucey Marty Epp Various (CA) Harry Lucey

We're halfway to Halloween, so Archie Comics is treating you with a MONSTER of a facsimile comic and a must-have collector's item for any Halloween fans! Plus, this issue from 1962 is loaded with wild and wacky stories including a monster hired by Mr. Lodge to scare away Archie, an examination of Archie's superhuman balance, and a fight for the ages between Archie and Reggie—plus lots more in ARCHIE #125, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition! $4.99 4/22/2026

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #5 SUMMER FUN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bill Galvan Ben Galvan Rosario Tito Pena

Grab your beach towels, sunglasses, and picnic baskets and hit the beach with Archie and the gang! This digest is heating up with the most hilarious, fun-in-the-sun stories featuring everyone's favorite redhead teenager and all his friends in good ol' Riverdale USA!

$9.99 4/22/2026

