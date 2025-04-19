Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: jay and silent bob, kevin smith

Archie/Jay And Silent Bob Preview In Archie Comics July 2025 Solicits

Archie Comics has Archie Meets Jay And Silent Bob #1 with Kevin Smith in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

KEVIN SMITH PRESENTS: ARCHIE MEETS JAY & SILENT BOB O.S.

For Mature Audiences

Script: Kevin Smith

Art: Fernando Ruiz, Rich Koslowski, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Covers:

Cover A: Fernando Ruiz, Rich Koslowski, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Cover B: Fernando Ruiz

Cover C: Francesco Francavilla

Cover D: Phil Hester

Cover E: Dan Parent

Cover F: Ty Templeton

Cover G – RI: Dan Panosian

Cover H – RI: Michael Allred

Cover I – Foil (Ruiz A): $11.99

Cover J – Foil (Francavilla): $11.99

Full Color | 48 Pages | $7.99

On Sale: July 9, 2025

SNOOCHIE BOOCHIES, ARCHIE FANS!! Yes, you read that right—acclaimed writer, director, actor, producer, and podcaster Kevin Smith takes the teens you know and love from Riverdale on the wildest ride of their lives. What's supposed to be a summer job at Quick Stop for Archie Andrews turns into so much more; from a budding friendship with co-worker Randal Graves, crashing a Pussycats concert, a potential new love interest, Jay and Silent Bob being, well, Jay and Silent Bob, and a musical number that will be burned into your brain forever. Plus, could Jay and Silent Bob even help Archie to finally choose between Betty and Veronica? SNOOGANS!! Featuring legendary Archie artists Fernando Ruiz and inker Rich Koslowski, this is a DOUBLE-SIZED, CAN'T-MISS event unlike anything we've ever done before!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #152

Full Color | 192 Pages | $9.99

On Sale: July 16, 2025

Celebrating over 50 years of Archie Digests!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #362

Full Color | 192 Pages | $9.99

On Sale: July 2, 2025

Brand new story!

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #30: JUGHEAD: SUMMER VACATION

Full Color | 192 Pages | $9.99

On Sale: July 23, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #336

Full Color | 192 Pages | $9.99

On Sale: July 9, 2025

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #40

Full Color | 192 Pages | $9.99

On Sale: July 30, 2025

