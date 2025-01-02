Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: defiant, Jim Shooter

Jim Shooter's Schism From Defiant Comics To Be Published In 2025

Jim Shooter's Schism from Defiant Comics to finally be published in 2025, courtesy of a new Kickstarter coming your way right now.

Schism: Be Careful What You Dream by Jay Jackson, Jim Shooter, Charlie Adlard, David Lapham, JG Jones, and Dave Taylor was originally planned to be published by Defiant Comics in 1994, and more will be published for the first time, being funded on Kickstarter.

Defiant Comics was a comic book publishing imprint of Enlightened Entertainment Partners, LP, established in 1993 by former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief and Valiant Comics founder and EIC Jim Shooter. Founded in the wake of Jim Shooter's departure from Valiant, Shooter founded a new company that included some Valiant artists and writers on its staff, with a business venture with The River Group. They launched with a comic book bound in the pages of Diamond Previews, Plasm, then as a series of trading cards that could be put together in an album to form "issue #0". A line-wide crossover Schism was intended to take place in a four-issue miniseries, with the regular ongoing titles retelling the parts relevant to the respective characters of each. Only two crossover-related issues Dogs of War #5 and Warriors of Plasm #13 were published before the company went out of business.

"All 180 pages and four covers of the four-issue crossover miniseries had been meticulously penciled and inked, showcasing the talent and dedication of defiant's artistic team. These pages, which were already being prepared for color, reflected the high production values that defined defiant's approach to storytelling, blending bold, dynamic visuals with shooter's signature emphasis on narrative depth. Janet Jackson, a longtime collaborator of Jim Shooter and a key creative force at Defiant, was set to script the series. Working from Shooter's detailed plot, she was ready to bring the characters' voices to life and shape this incredible epic. Shooter's plot had already laid out the grand scope of schism, weaving together the destinies of characters from the defiant comics universe into a cohesive, universe-spanning conflict. Despite the substantial progress made on schism, the series was halted during the final stages of production when defiant comics was forced to lose its doors in 1994. The completion of the penciled and inked artwor stands as a testament to the team's dedication and creative vision… The untimely end of defiant comics left "Schism" as one of the industry's notable "Lost' tales, representing both the creative ambition of Jim Shooter and his team, and the volatile nature of the comic book market in the 1990s".

Lead organiser Jay Weaver of Midnight, On Earth, mentions nothing about the rights, which probably belong to Random House at this point, so we look forward to finding out how the rights were arranged at some point as well. Others include Jim Hollister, curator of the Defiant Comics Museum in Arizona, Scott Braden – veteran comics journalist, J.C. Vaughn, President of Diamond Comics, J.J. Jackson, Defiant Comics architect, and Zack Lynch, an original Defiant Comics intern, now editor in chief of Blue Shack Comics, were all part of the recovery process… they have currently raised $4,407 of a $61,200 goal from 30 backers and with 59 days to go

