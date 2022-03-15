Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #328 Preview: Archie's Mom Fetish

Archie is a big fan of Betty's mom's prom dress in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #328, and he wants to see both Betty and Veronica wearing it. Check out the preview below.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JAN221214
(W) Ron Robbins, David Gallaher (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "History Repeating," it's time for the annual Riverdale Spring Dance and everyone's getting into the spirit of the season-aka stressing out big time for the retro-themed dance! Can Archie swoop in to save the day? Then, we have a brand new Steel Sterling story that sees the hero taking on one of the most difficult tasks he's had to yet-mentoring a new, young hero. Can Pureheart prove to Sterling that he's more than just sidekick material, and has what it takes to be a full-fledged superhero all his own?
In Shops: 3/16/2022
SRP: $8.99
Cover image for JAN221214 Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #328, by (W) Ron Robbins, David Gallaher (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher, in stores Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
