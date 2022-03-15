Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #328 Preview: Archie's Mom Fetish

Archie is a big fan of Betty's mom's prom dress in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #328, and he wants to see both Betty and Veronica wearing it. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN221214

(W) Ron Robbins, David Gallaher (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "History Repeating," it's time for the annual Riverdale Spring Dance and everyone's getting into the spirit of the season-aka stressing out big time for the retro-themed dance! Can Archie swoop in to save the day? Then, we have a brand new Steel Sterling story that sees the hero taking on one of the most difficult tasks he's had to yet-mentoring a new, young hero. Can Pureheart prove to Sterling that he's more than just sidekick material, and has what it takes to be a full-fledged superhero all his own?

In Shops: 3/16/2022

SRP: $8.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews