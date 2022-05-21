Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #330 Preview: Prehistoric Bandwagon

Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, Jurassic League, and now even Archie's gone prehistoric in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #330. And in an additional story, Archie destroys the environment with carbon emissions. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221327

(W) Dan Parent, Various (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz

BRAND NEW STORY! "Jurassic Farce!" Travel back in time to the world of 'Archie 1'! A prehistoric version of Archie and the gang have been noticing how many traffic jams there are with all the dinosaurs clogging up the roadways. There has to be another way to remedy this situation! Cue caveman genius Dilton, who's devised a system of air travel featuring the pterodactyls. What could possibly go wrong?!

In Shops: 5/25/2022

SRP: $8.99

