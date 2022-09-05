Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #333 Preview: Archie the Narc?

Archie must go undercover in his own school to bust a computer hacker in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #333. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #333

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221182

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, "3 Goes Into Three…" three is the magic number in this special 333rd issue! And you know what has three sides? A triangle! And triangles are important to Riverdale-well, at least one is: Archie, Betty, and Veronica's love triangle! But triangles aren't the only special shapes in Riverdale, see what other geometrical figures pop up in this fun story! Then, in "Case of the High Grade Hacker!" An internet threat known only as "Pseudo" has come to Riverdale. They're attacking school databases, and wiping out all students' grading data. Worried that this will cause Archie to have to repeat the school year, he enlists the help of Detective Sam Hill to crack down on this hacker!

In Shops: 9/7/2022

SRP: $8.99

