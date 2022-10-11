Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #334 Preview: Archie the Pumpkinhead

Halloween goes to Archie's head in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #334 when he accidentally offends Adrazelle and she turns his head into a pumpkin. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #334

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG221176

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Tom DeFalco (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Bill Galvan (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First in "A Very Cosmo Halloween!" Cosmo the Merry Martian-or someone who looks an awful lot like Cosmo-crashes the Lodge Halloween Ball. Fortunately, this year it's science fiction-themed! Cosmo tries to warn the teens of an impending invasion-but will they be able to tell them apart from the costumed aliens at the party?

Then, in "Here Come The Power Pets!" The Superteens battle an evil villain called Snowboy. As Snowboy uses his powers to put the Superteens in a deep freeze, Archie's beloved dog Vegas realizes that he's got to find a way to rescue them. He gathers Vader, Hot Dog and Carmel and convinces them to join him. Our new heroes become the Power Pets, but do they have what it to rescue their humans?

In Shops: 10/12/2022

SRP: $8.99

