The Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale #XSpoilers Mister Sinister has been planning his own way to defeat a Dominion by becoming one himself, and the events of Sins Of Sinister have played that up.

Sinister times are upon us. Sinister spoilers as well. Since the beginning of House Of X and Powers Of X, we learned what a Dominion was. The culmination of many civilisations which turn to artificial intelligence and consciousness that become so dense they collapse upon themselves as sentient singularities of power and thought, existing outside of time and space.

And that what black holes were.

Each black hole is formed by an incredible dense machine intelligence. And this happens all over the universe, time and time again.

A Titan is an interstellar society that has become so advanced that the density of its unified intelligence has collapsed space-time into a singularity. A Stronghold is a small network of connected Titans (five or fewer) typically confined to a galactic cluster or a dense collection of stacked galaxies.

That Strongholds are warring factions seeking to actively destroy or absorb other Strongholds in order to achieve Dominion status and often challenge the sovereignty of Dominions themselves. And that a Dominion is a collective of ten or more Titans acting in unison to control a particular sector [or sectors] of space in both area and epochs of time.

And while the minimum number of Titans needed to compose a Dominion is ten, the average number of Titans in a Dominion is much higher than that. For example, the local Dominion controlling the sector including Earth space is a collective numbering 112 Titans.. And they've been there all along.

In the future of Powers Of X, the techno-organic aliens, the Phalanx served as the emissaries of that Dominion, who assimilated humanity and mutantity and ended up selling all life to intergalactic technological Dominion super-structures. This timeline was reset – and in Moira's original tenth timeline, the mutants of the future defeated Phalanx and all the machines, using Celestials and Phoenix as weapons.

Forcing a Machine Days Of Future Past which saw them send agents back in time to create Orchis, to cut Krakoa off at the knees of its early beginnings.

Mister Sinister has been planning his own way to defeat a Dominion by becoming one himself, and the events of Sins Of Sinister have played that up. Nathaniel Essex created four clones, including Mister Sinister on cloning and genetic engineering, to investigate four different routes towards reaching Dominion. Doctor Stasis on post-humanism, Mother Righteous on magic, and Orbis Stellaris on cosmic forces.

The worlds of the Sins Of Sinister were part of Sinister's attempt to control all mutantity and find ways to combine mutant powers to both fight off Dominion forces and become one himself. That was until his own manipulated semi-clones of the Quiet Council decided to start a cosmic empire instead, without caring about the Dominion issue. All while Mother Righteous concentrated on gathering mystical artefacts from dying worlds to create a Reliquary Perilous. And Orbis Stellaris took control over the World Farm and the Progenitors, aiming for Dominion status, before losing control of it all.

And in Sins Of Sinister: Dominion, he does it, Mister Sinister kills trillions of mutants across the galaxy, the greatest act of mutant genocide in Marvel's history, outdoing both the Scarlet Witch and Cassandra Nova by a factor of millions. And doing so creates the kind of singularity that affords his Dominion status. Or rather it should.

Someone got there first. There can be only one.

So change one. There is already a local Dominion spread across time and space, formed by… someone. Another Sinister? That seems to be this Sinister's conclusion.

As for Sinister's Moira Mactaggert clones, the destruction of which will assure the inevitable destruction of the Sins Of Sinister timeline and return things back to the beginning, it needs information to also be sent back to the moment of their creation to prevent a time loop.

And they get it. This is how it played out the first time.

And this is how it plays out this time, after the death of the Moira clones. Change One.

Last time around it led to this.

And to this. With Mister Sinister being plunged into the pit, by the same mutants who he had already infected with himself, and soon all of mutantity, directly leading to the Sins Of Sinister reality.

And this time? Armed with all that future thousand years of knowledge? Might it go differently? Except it looks like something else might have come back with Moira clones knowledge base…

Or indeed someone else might have knowledge to send back. With Mother Righteous seized by Robot Moira a thousand years hence and digitised…

Change Two. Sending back that very knowledge of a millennia to an earlier version of herself. While also hijacking the cloning machines that created to Moira clones in the first place and sending someone else for them to create.

Change Three. Rasputin IV, the chimaera from Powers Of X and Sins Of Sinister, created anew, with all her Sins Of Sinister memories too.

Rasputin is now a member of Krakoa. Something she's very happy about.

Though Deadpool's new girlfriend Valentine Vuong is not so keen. And as for Mister Sinister?

Okay no change here. Same fate as before. Just with more things to plead. And the truth of a Sinister Dominion revealed to all.

If they believe it, that is. It's not always easy to read Destiny's expression

Talking of which, Change Four. The events of Sins Of Sinister have been rewritten.

Maybe Mystique will live longer now? Maybe they all will? But Change Five will be the big one for now. For now at least. The members of the Quiet Council who know they have been resurrected without the influence of a Sinisterless Hope Summers in the process (including Hope herself) and so are all part of the Sinister infection that led to the Sins Of Sinister timeline, and the eventual absorption by Mister Sinister of all of mutantity.

Which means it's not just Sinister that has to be put into the pit… but the big movers and shakers of Krakoa. Just as the Fall of X is about to hit, no Professor X, no Hope Summers, no Exodis and… no Emma Frost? What is a Hellfire Gala without Emma?